Here's Looking at 'Friends' Star Jennifer Aniston's 8 Closest Celebrity Friends

8 Friends of the 'Friends' Star Jennifer Aniston

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Jennifer Aniston is well known for her role as Rachel Green from the NBC sitcom Friends. The actor is loved for the charm that she carries to date gracefully. To stay in touch with her fans Aniston often posts snippets of her life on her social media account and her social life doesn't come across as a surprise. The actor has several close friends in the showbiz industry. From Adam Sandler to the cast of Friends, Aniston is often captured with her friends spending quality time together. Here's looking at her close friends in the industry per The Talko.

1. Courtney Cox

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Courteney Cox and Aniston's friendship has truly stood the test of time since their iconic roles as Monica and Rachel on Friends in the 90s. While their connection initially blossomed on set, it's clear to anyone observing that their bond extends far beyond their time filming together. Aniston and Cox not only portrayed best friends on TV, but they've also authentically demonstrated what true friendship looks like off-screen since the show concluded. The duo is often spotted spending fun time in each other's company.

2. Adam Sandler

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

The strong friendship between Aniston and Adam Sandler is evident not only in their personal connection but also in their choice to collaborate on two films. Their partnership kicked off in 2011 with Just Go With It, a comedic romp delving into romantic mix-ups and mistaken identities alongside Brooklyn Decker. The duo share a good rapport and continue to be good friends as they party together with other friends in the industry. The relationship the actors share is a beautiful bond of friendship and reverence for each other.

3. Brad Pitt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Brad Pitt and Aniston, once a couple, parted ways amid a highly publicized scandal, with Pitt entering a relationship with Angelina Jolie. Recent sightings of Pitt and Aniston backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards sparked speculation about a potential reconciliation, as they appeared exceptionally close and friendly. Rumors have it that the duo have a strong friendship after their widely covered separation. Pitt has now separated from Jolie and the children he adopted with her. Reportedly he is fighting a land dispute case with her.

4. Ben Stiller

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup

Aniston and Ben Stiller share a longstanding connection, dating back to his guest appearance on an episode of Friends in the 90s. Stiller also starred as Tommy in the Friends episode titled The One With The Screamer. Later, in the film Along Came Polly, Aniston portrayed the character of Polly, who was charmingly unpredictable, and Stiller's character falls head over heels for her. The movie added another dimension to their professional relationship. The actors have since then never looked back and developed a strong friendship.

5. Alicia Keys

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ray Tamarra

Aniston and Alicia Keys share a strong friendship that is rooted in their similar values. The duo once collabed with Demi Moore, to produce a Lifetime film series called Five, centered around five women who battled breast cancer fiercely. Although both Aniston and Keys are well-known for their respective talents, their friendship is based on genuine connections and shared passions. The actor and singer have melded a unique relationship that goes beyond their celebrity status and will to work for a social cause.

6. David Schwimmer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by J. Vespa

On Friends, Aniston and David Schwimmer portrayed the iconic couple of Rachel Green and Ross Geller, whose on-screen romance captivated audiences worldwide. While their characters' relationship was a significant storyline on the show, Aniston and Schwimmer share a close friendship off-screen. The actors shared intense chemistry on the NBC sitcom that led to rumors of them seeing each other secretly. Despite persistent rumors suggesting otherwise, Aniston and Schwimmer have repeatedly clarified that they are simply good friends. The yesteryear co-stars remain close friends and are often clicked together.

7. Chelsea Handler

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Chelsea Handler shares a close friendship with Aniston, and not many are aware of the love the two share for each other. While Handler's humor may occasionally stir controversy, most fans overlook any potential issues due to her undeniable comedic charm. Public attention briefly shifted to Chelsea Handler and Aniston's friendship when rumors surfaced about Handler discussing Aniston's relationship with Justin Theroux. Handler directly addressed speculation about her dedication to attending therapy and working towards strengthening her bond with Aniston.

8. Ellen DeGeneres

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres share a close bond off-screen, often showcased during Aniston's appearances on DeGeneres' talk show. Both the celebrities shared interesting moments on the talk show. Aniston's witty replies to DeGeneres' funky questions have time and again made a memorial impact on viewers. In one memorable interview, Aniston and DeGeneres shared a kiss, a moment that quickly gained viral attention with over 7 million views on YouTube. Rest assured, the duo are amazing friends offscreen as well.