MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Slammed for Blaming Trump for Migrant Crisis: ‘This Garbage You Spew’

Social media users attacked Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough when he attributed the latest border situation to former president Donald Trump. Scarborough pointed fingers at Trump in a recent outburst on his MSNBC segment, claiming that Trump was deliberately allowing the migrant situation at the southern border to continue for his own political ambitions.

He claimed, "We had a solution for the southern border. You said no. We want the fentanyl... Donald Trump says keep the fentanyl flooding in for another year. Keep the illegal immigrants flooding in for another year."

Scarborough went on to say that the humanitarian issue has gotten worse since the Trump administration first turned down a suggested strategy and instead kept things chaotic for an additional year. "Keep the humanitarian crisis growing for another year and making the lives of people who live on the border hell, a living hell," the host continued.

The MSNBC anchor also attacked the former president for supposedly supporting the flood of undocumented immigrants and creating an atmosphere that may support drug-related problems like the supply of fentanyl. "There's nothing patriotic about that," he declared. "That's sick."

Lil Joey S on a rant. What did you do in congress? The morning king of untruths — Greg (@Gregcterry3024) February 18, 2024

Scarborough also slammed certain House Republicans, "I served in Congress long enough to be able to say this— This group of extreme house MAGA Republicans are the most un-patriotic I have seen in a long, long time."

Following Scarborough's accusations, users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted quickly, with many people expressing displeasure over what they saw as a biased and politically tinged story. A user slammed Scarborough on X, taking a dig at his ratings, "And your ratings are down because of this kind of garbage you spew. Just stop. Try to win on merit not lies." Another user called him a liar, saying on X, "Somebody needs to take this guy off of tv. Lying through his teeth."

America first is unpatriotic? 🥴 ok then lol — 𝕏poseGlobalism (@1776v1984) February 18, 2024

Another user pointed the hypocrisy in Scarborough's critique when he himself championed similar policies years ago. The user said on X, "When Joe was a Republican in Congress, he shared a lot of the same policies as Trump. Joe even wrote a bill to pull the United States out of the UN, because he saw it as a useless body. But then has the nerve when Trump shares the same disdain for the UN, to criticize him for it."

Another user took a dig at his failed political career, saying on X, "Remember msnbc's jealous Joe Scarborough was FORCED TO RESIGN IN SHAME FROM CONGRESS."

You were a Congressman until you were forced to resign because Lori Klausutis was FOUND DEAD IN YOUR OFFICE JOE SCARBOROUGH.

The Deep State FBI and Media covered it up and go you a job as a propagandist for MSNBC (Microsoft NBC). #JoeScarboroughMurderedLori pic.twitter.com/AcYRJo0ED2 — Space Cat (@KingSpaceCat) February 18, 2024

Some users agreed with the host's assessment too. A user said on X, "Please keep reporting on this. People are blaming the current administration for the border. And of course, people need to understand the process of how the US government works - Civics 101. For Anyone angry at me, do a thorough research including sources your have been avoiding."