When Donald Trump Was Quietly Selling Off Properties Under the Shadow of Legal Setbacks

Former President Donald Trump's financial woes seem to be escalating, with reports indicating that he has been quietly divesting his real estate assets even before facing significant legal setbacks in court. Suzanne Craig, an investigative reporter for The New York Times, revealed startling details during an interview on MSNBC's The Weekend. According to Craig, Trump has been gradually liquidating his real estate holdings, possibly in a bid to stockpile cash.

This revelation comes in the wake of a staggering $450 million judgment against him for financial fraud, along with an additional $83 million due to E. Jean Carroll. With limited access to traditional banking options, Trump finds himself in a precarious position, unable to secure loans from most banks, including his once-favored institution, Deutsche Bank.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

Trump's real estate world faces some pains. His shady dealings have come back to bed. Trump has long boasted about his huge real estate empire, but it's unclear what will happen to his holdings now that he's been barred from doing business in New York for three years and ordered to pay more than $350 million in a landmark civil fraud trial, as per The Daily Mail.

Suzanne Craig must be thinking, “Tur must not have even read my exposé about the Trump family’s illegal generational tax avoidance schemes.” — CW, BLM & always have 🧜🏾‍♀️♓️✊🏽 (@seawells68) February 18, 2024

Craig clarified, "He won't be able to go to banks and get a loan. While he was president, and since he left office, I think a lot of people, when they think of Donald Trump's banking relationships, think of Deutsche Bank which has done so much with him. What a lot of people don't know is that in recent years, Deutsche Bank has exited the scene. "In fact, another thing that was not noticed, I think during his presidency there was so much going on, is just that Donald Trump has been shrinking his financial holdings. He sold, you know well-known, the old post office hotel that he had the operating lease to in Washington."

"He sold the operating lease to a golf course he had in New York," she said, as per Raw Srory. "He is also been quietly selling condominiums around New York and buildings he owned. He sold a house he owned in L.A. He has been, I don't know, stockpiling the cash he has been selling down, we don't know how much cash he has on hand. He said last year, close to 400 million." "I'm always careful when I talk about that cash on hand," She cautioned.

"It could be 200, 300 [million], the next day, it could be zero, if he has to make a payment on something. We really don't have a lot of visibility in this cash position, but we know he has been selling assets that should have raised cash. Now he's selling sneakers, he may have a little more cash than he did," she then mocked.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 19, 2024. It has since been updated.