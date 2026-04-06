A Lawsuit Claims Former Navy Seal Ran ‘Targeted Assassination’ Program

Back in 2018, former Navy SEAL Daniel Corbett was arrested in Belgrade for possessing a firearm whose serial number had been crossed out. Moreover, local media claimed that he was there to kill Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić, as officials stated that “something was going on,” and the president even added that Corbett did not come “to shoot fish in the Danube.” Corbett was held in a Serbian jail for 18 months before he was acquitted in June 2019 of all the weapons charges related to the case because there was not enough evidence. Now, his former mercenary unit, Spear, is facing legal scrutiny after the Yemeni House of Representatives claimed that the unit had planned a killing operation. The lawsuit mentions three defendants, Golan, Isaac Gilmore, and Dale Comstock, and Corbett is not on the list. According to the lawsuit, the unit’s leader, San Diego’s Abraham Golan, allegedly worked on a 23-man “kill list” to take out targets for the UAE government.

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Spear was set up by Golan in Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego, in August 2015 along with fellow former Navy SEAL Gilmore. As the lawsuit states, the two reportedly reached an agreement with the UAE to carry out “targeted assassinations” on behalf of the Empire.

The charges for the services provided by Spear were allegedly $1.5 million a month, along with bonuses for successful killings. The complaint also said that Golan stated, “There was a targeted assassination program in Yemen. I was running it. We did it. It was sanctioned by the UAE within the coalition.”

Notably, Corbett was also part of this mercenary group and has written about his experience in Belgrade in his 2024 book American Mercenary. One of the subtitles of the book is F**ing Serbia, man*, and a blurb notes, “Things change in 2017 when Corbett is arrested on a job in Belgrade, Serbia.”

It further adds, “When the authorities discover he’s a Navy SEAL, they imagine the worst: he’s in Belgrade to assassinate the Serbian president. They throw Corbett in jail, where he spends the next 18 months making international headlines and fighting for his freedom in a kangaroo court.”

🚨 THIS IS MASSIVE AND NO ONE IS COVERING IT. Former Navy SEALs and Special Forces operators were running a murder-for-hire program out of a $7,000,000 San Diego mansion. $1,500,000 per month. $40,000 per operator. Bonuses per kill. A lawsuit was just UNSEALED in federal… pic.twitter.com/JV6vT9WmYK — LimitLess (@LimitlesCobz) April 3, 2026

Corbett also shed more light on the incident last year, while appearing on the Mike Drop podcast, as he said, “All of a sudden the front door flies open… and there’s a 20-year-old kid with a pistol at my head. I can hear the spring in the magazine shaking, his fingers on the trigger, and I was just like woah woah woah.”

He then added, “A big cop came out and said ‘oh you’re here for Vučić’, and I said ‘who, no’ and he asked ‘are you DEA, CIA, what’re you doing.’ And I said ‘I’m just hanging out, I’m a private contractor.’ He said ‘you’re here to assassinate the president,’ and I said ‘no’. He then said ‘all right bro I totally believe you but the media already has it so it’s already in the news’.”

While Corbett was acquitted in 2019, Spear is facing serious legal trouble with claims of Anssaf Ali Mayo, a member of the al-Islah party, Yemen’s second-largest political group, being their top target. Drone footage of December 2015 had captured the dramatic attempt as allegedly Spear had planned to attack the al-Islah political party headquarters in Aden.