Entertainment

Blake Lively Issues Explosive Statement as Harassment Case Is Thrown Out

Published on: April 4, 2026 at 12:19 PM ET

Blake Lively fires back with a blistering statement as the court throws out the harassment lawsuit

Pragya Chowdhury
Written By Pragya Chowdhury
News Writer
blake lively-justin baldoni
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni | Credits: Sony Pictures Releasing

Blake Lively issued a defiant statement on Thursday after a federal judge dismissed portions of her s**ual harassment lawsuit against the director Justin Baldoni, vowing to proceed to trial with the remaining core of her case. 

The ruling represents a partial victory for Baldoni, as the judge determined certain s**ual harassment claims lacked the legal standing to reach a jury. However, Lively’s central allegations of retaliation survived the motion, which she characterized as a “net positive” for her legal strategy. 

The judge ruled specific claims did not meet the threshold for a jury trial. Apparently, the “heart” of the case alleging reputational harm remains active. However, Baldoni’s claims against Lively for alleged PR interference remain pending. 


 “The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others. I hope the Court’s decision shows others that, as unfathomably painful as it is, you can speak up,” Lively wrote in a lengthy social media post.

Lively’s surviving claims allege a coordinated campaign was launched to damage her professional reputation after she voiced concerns regarding the environment on the set of the 2024 film It Ends With Us. The actress noted she is pursuing the matter to expose systems that “shame, silence, and retaliate against victims.”

 

Baldoni, who directed and starred alongside Lively in the Colleen Hoover adaptation, has denied all allegations. His legal team maintains the suit is meritless and argues Lively orchestrated a public relations offensive against him. Baldoni filed a countersuit earlier this year.

The statement concluded with a dragon emoji, a detail that quickly drew scrutiny from legal observers. Court filings previously revealed text messages where Lively referred to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift as her “dragons,” powerful allies she suggested would come to her defense. It remains unclear if the emoji was a direct reference to that exchange.

The litigation follows months of highly publicized tension between the costars that began during the film’s summer promotion.

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