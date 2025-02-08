Author Makes SHOCKING Claims About Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Marriage Amid Legal Drama with Justin Baldoni

Colleen Hoover couldn’t have written this story better, and Ryan Reynolds would still like to claim it.

Anyone with a little bit of interest in pop culture would know what is happening between Blake Lovely, Justin Baldoni and that “little movie”. However, what most of us are unaware of is what is happening in Lively-Reynolds’s household. And the details are brought to us by none other than Lady Colin Cambell or Lady C, as she is famously known on X.

Lady C is a royal author, meaning she writes commentaries of day-to-day occurrences of the life of British Royals, and one might say she doesn’t mince her words. She had been extremely critical of Meghan Markle and Harry when they decided to step down from their royal duties and more so when they spoke of the royal family details publicly.

I am being told very interesting things about the @blakelively /@RyanReynolds /@justinbaldoni mess, and it’s not from his camp, but from Lively’s. I don’t know how much of this is in the public arena, but I sincerely hope people like @megynkelly , @DanWootton, @PiersMorgan and… — Lady C (@LadyColinCampb) January 28, 2025

After passing her harsh judgement on to the youngest prince of the royal family, Lady C is now looking at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. In a post on X.com, the author has teased her audience that based on the gossip coming from her, nothing is well in the household of two superstars who are currently dragging an actor-producer over a sexual harassment case.

According to the British author, this all started when Ryan and Blake realized the potential of the movie “It Ends with us” and tried to strong-arm Justin out of the picture. She added that the couple could think so far because this is not something Ryan has done for the first time. He has a history of taking over profitable projects prior to this movie, too. However, the trouble began at the editing table when Ryan realized that Blake was actually attracted towards Justin, and he lost his cool.

To smooth things over with her husband, Blake plotted this whole scenario of sexual abuse and harassment with her team and then leaked everything to the New York Times. The couple really thought the bad days were behind them and they could rake in the profits. What they didn’t count on was that Baldoni would come prepared.

Hollywood turns its back on Ryan Reynolds: ALISON BOSHOFF reveals how war between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has left the industry questioning her husband’s carefully curated nice guy image pic.twitter.com/3KTLqD5w3D — Simo saadi🇲🇦🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@Simo7809957085) February 1, 2025

Lady C also gave the Hollywood couple a piece of their mind, saying they deserve what is coming their way, insinuating that it is their karma coming to bite them. She has placed the blame for everything squarely on Ryan Reynolds’s shoulder, and he forced Blake to take this step because he was threatened by Baldoni.

She also accused Ryan and said what kind of an insecure person makes it his mission to destroy an innocent man’s life just because he doesn’t trust his own wife.

She then claimed that these drastic steps show how fragile Ryan Reynolds’s and Blake Lively’s marriage is, and this lawsuit will shatter all the illusions of loving home. Their home may be full of love, but their hearts are vile and evil.

BREAKING: Taylor Swift Just BROKE UP with best friend Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds after new evidence indicate her SERIOUS involvement in the Justin Baldoni case. Taylor was the godmother of Lively’s four kids. pic.twitter.com/oTbTjyPsvZ — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) January 29, 2025

Speculations of “Royal Hollywood Couple” being dropped by other Hollywood elites have also been making rounds. Rumors of Taylor Swift keeping her distance from the couple are also flying.

Now, only time will tell how true this “discourse” is and how loyal Lady C’s informants are. As for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, it may end with them.