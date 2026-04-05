Gucci Mane Allegedly Targeted in Armed Robbery by Other Rappers

Rapper Gucci Mane was allegedly kidnapped, robbed, and held at gunpoint by multiple individuals, including rappers Lontrell Williams Jr., also known as Pooh Shiesty, and Rodney Lamont Wright Jr., also known as Big30, according to federal prosecutors.

During a press conference held on Thursday, April 2, Ryan Raybould, US attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said nine people were accused of kidnapping and robbing multiple victims at gunpoint at a Dallas music studio. Eight of the nine suspects were arrested in Dallas, Memphis and Nashville.

Pooh Shiesty, his dad & Big30 get arrested by the FBI for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane in the studio in January said at a Press conference after the arrests via @wfaa pic.twitter.com/lAt2UCouXp — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 2, 2026

During the 15-minute-long press conference, Raybould said those charged include the aforementioned rapper, Pooh Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., Kedarius Waters, Terrance Rodgers, Damarian Gipson, Demarcus Glover, Kordae Johnson, and Darrion McDaniel.

Reading the complaint, he said that on January 10, 2026, three music industry professionals traveled to Dallas for a scheduled business meeting set up by American rapper Pooh Shiesty, purportedly to discuss the terms of his recording contract with one of the victims.

Once these three men were inside the recording studio, prosecutors allege the rapper and the eight co-conspirators executed a coordinated armed takeover. Prosecutors further allege Shiesty produced an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint.

“The remaining conspirators displayed firearms and robbed the other victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash, and other high-value items. One of the victims was actually choked by one of the defendants to the point of near unconsciousness. [Pooh Shiesty] barricaded the studio door with his body to prevent the victims from escaping,” he said.

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Defining Pooh as the “ringleader of the conspiracy,” Raybould highlighted that he was on home confinement at the time of the alleged offense for a prior firearms conspiracy charge and conviction out of the Southern District of Florida.

“Towards the end of his prison sentence, he had been granted home detention. Part of the terms of his home detention were that he would not commit another federal offence or possess a firearm,” the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas revealed.

He stated that Lontrell Williams Sr. is alleged to have helped plan and execute the federal kidnapping, adding that within hours of leaving the Dallas studio, a number of the defendants were on social media displaying some of the items that appeared to be the jewelry that had been stolen from the alleged victims.

“They came to Dallas to conduct legitimate business, and they were met with firearms and violence as alleged in the charging document,” Raybould said of rapper Gucci Mane and the other victims, according to People Magazine.

“This case should serve as a warning to others who believe that using violence and intimidation tactics to rob others in our community is a viable way to conduct business. I’m here to say that it is not, and if you choose to do this, we will, together with our law enforcement partners here… will bring you swiftly to justice,” he continued.

Raybould said the defendants face penalties of up to life imprisonment if convicted.