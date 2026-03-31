News

‘Shot Himself Right in the Butt Cheek’—Jill Biden’s Secret Service Agent Fires His Own Gun

Published on: March 31, 2026 at 7:32 AM ET

The Secret Service agent is being called out for being unprofessional after he shot himself in the butt while looking for a forgotten cell phone using the flashlight on his firearm.

Srimoyee Datta
Written By Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
Secret Service agent accidentally fired his gun
Secret Service agent shoots himself in the buttocks at Philadelphia airport (Photo Credit: CBS News Philadelphia)

Sources reported that a Secret Service agent shot himself in the “buttocks” while escorting Jill Biden through Philadelphia International Airport. Officials, however, confirmed that the former first lady was not with him when the “negligent discharge” took place. The agent accidentally fired his gun while passing through security right outside the American Airlines ticketing area at Terminal C departures at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities initially reported that the Secret Service agent shot himself in the leg when the gun accidentally went off. It was later revealed that he injured his buttocks. He was reportedly riding in a black, unmarked Chevy Suburban at the time of the incident. KYW reported that no one else was hurt, and airport operations resumed as usual.

Shedding more light on the incident, RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree wrote on X, “The agent was apparently rushing and fumbling around after forgetting his cell phone in the SUV…The agent was only one week on the job with the Jill Biden detail.”

She later revealed, “The agent left his phone behind in the SUV while escorting Jill Biden into the airport. He rushed back to get his cell phone and was using the flashlight on his Glock to try to find it in the trunk of the SUV. When he tried to holster his gun, he shot himself—yes, right in the butt cheek. I’m told agent training stresses that the light on the Glock should only be used while shooting.”

Crabtree’s claim was backed by a witness who told CBS News Philadelphia that it appeared the Secret Service agent was trying to get back into one of the SUVs when he accidentally fired his gun.

In a conversation with The New York Post, a Secret Service spokesperson said the agency was not aware that the agent was using a flashlight on his firearm to look for a misplaced cell phone, as reported by Crabtree. However, they confirmed, “It is accurate that the agent suffered an unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hip area.”

The Secret Service released a statement, saying, “The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident.”

Investigators analyzed the scene for hours, and the Philadelphia Crime Scene Unit secured the area with two evidence markers in the trunk of the SUV, as reported by KYW. The Secret Service has said that the department will cooperate with police and continue to investigate the matter

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *