‘Shot Himself Right in the Butt Cheek’—Jill Biden’s Secret Service Agent Fires His Own Gun

Sources reported that a Secret Service agent shot himself in the “buttocks” while escorting Jill Biden through Philadelphia International Airport. Officials, however, confirmed that the former first lady was not with him when the “negligent discharge” took place. The agent accidentally fired his gun while passing through security right outside the American Airlines ticketing area at Terminal C departures at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities initially reported that the Secret Service agent shot himself in the leg when the gun accidentally went off. It was later revealed that he injured his buttocks. He was reportedly riding in a black, unmarked Chevy Suburban at the time of the incident. KYW reported that no one else was hurt, and airport operations resumed as usual.

🚨SECRET SERVICE SCOOP: New details about the agent who shot himself earlier today while accompanying Jill Biden to the Philly airport. The agent was apparently rushing and fumbling around after forgetting his cell phone in the SUV, sources told @RCPolitics. The agent was… https://t.co/iOmeF1jK4m — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) March 27, 2026

Shedding more light on the incident, RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree wrote on X, “The agent was apparently rushing and fumbling around after forgetting his cell phone in the SUV…The agent was only one week on the job with the Jill Biden detail.”

She later revealed, “The agent left his phone behind in the SUV while escorting Jill Biden into the airport. He rushed back to get his cell phone and was using the flashlight on his Glock to try to find it in the trunk of the SUV. When he tried to holster his gun, he shot himself—yes, right in the butt cheek. I’m told agent training stresses that the light on the Glock should only be used while shooting.”

Crabtree’s claim was backed by a witness who told CBS News Philadelphia that it appeared the Secret Service agent was trying to get back into one of the SUVs when he accidentally fired his gun.

BREAKING NEWS: Jill Biden’s Secret Service agent shoots himself while accompanying former first lady through Philadelphia airport — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) March 27, 2026

In a conversation with The New York Post, a Secret Service spokesperson said the agency was not aware that the agent was using a flashlight on his firearm to look for a misplaced cell phone, as reported by Crabtree. However, they confirmed, “It is accurate that the agent suffered an unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hip area.”

The Secret Service released a statement, saying, “The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident.”

Investigators analyzed the scene for hours, and the Philadelphia Crime Scene Unit secured the area with two evidence markers in the trunk of the SUV, as reported by KYW. The Secret Service has said that the department will cooperate with police and continue to investigate the matter