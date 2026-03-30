Missing Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Twist After Canal Body Identified

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance case has extended to more than eight weeks, with investigators yet to find a primary suspect. Amid mounting pressure and anxiety surrounding the case, authorities recently made a significant disclosure after a woman’s body was found in a canal near Arizona. While initial conclusions hinted it might be the missing 83-year-old, authorities, however, made a separate identification.

On March 28, a woman’s body was found in the Scottsdale canal at the intersection of Indian Bend and Hayden Roads. Before any concrete identification was made, many immediately linked it to the high-profile disappearance case of Nancy Guthrie. But that was incorrect. The deceased individual was identified as 28-year-old Passion Schurz.

The victim hailed from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and had been reported missing since March 22. In a separate press release, the Scottsdale Police Department stated that there was no link between the disappearance cases of Schurz and Guthrie. Addressing the speculation, authorities explained how the identification was confirmed.

UPDATE: The woman has now been identified as 28-year-old Passion Schurz, who had been reported missing since March 22. Police say there are no obvious signs of trauma, but her cause of death remains unknown pending autopsy and toxicology results. A key detail in this case:… https://t.co/TuUFRVl0zQ — Thinking in Cases | Criminal Psychology (@ThinkingInCases) March 30, 2026

They explained, “The initial identification was made based on specific tattoos, her physical characteristics, and clothing description. Dental records will be used to confirm her identification as soon as possible. Passion’s family has been notified of this tragic outcome, and Scottsdale PD’s crisis counselors helped with the notification and are working to support the family along with Salt River Police Department resources.”

The statement further explained that the next step in the investigation to bring closure to Passion Schurz’s case would be through a full toxicology report. Investigators working on the case now wish to understand how the 28-year-old met such a tragic outcome and ended up in the canal.

An excerpt from the police department’s statement further stated, “The investigation is not complete. Scottsdale detectives are working with Salt River Police investigators and the medical examiner to thoroughly investigate this case and piece together how Passion died and ended up in the canal.”

Meanwhile, Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1, 2026. The 84-year-old was abducted from her home by unknown assailants. While she was taken from her home by force, none of her valuable belongings were touched. Marks of struggle, including blood on her front porch, have led investigators to conclude that she had been kidnapped. While the Guthrie family has been open to paying any ransom for the return of their mother, no new developments have been reported so far.

What has made the case all the more urgent is that the older woman suffered from health issues. She had a pacemaker implanted, which means that the chances of survival without proper medication are slim. So far, only surveillance footage from the night of Nancy’s abduction has proven useful. It shows a masked man on the front porch of the victim’s Arizona home, wearing gloves and carrying a backpack.

There was a picture of a truck that Brian Entin showed on his podcast. It was a neighbor of Nancy Guthrie who had just sold his house. The truck was full of boxes! Could it be possible that this Neighbor was involved and that nancy’s body could’ve been behind those boxes. — Jeanne Boulier (@JeanneB46125) March 30, 2026

​Despite numerous attempts, the individual who could be a prime suspect has not been identified. Over the period of the last few months, several crime experts have shared insights on what could possibly be useful methods in locating Nancy.

​These include signal sniffing her pacemaker and even a thorough screening of her medicine purchase history. However, no other lead has been found. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who has been working with the FBI to solve the case, recently assured to reunite Nancy with her family. He claimed that there were still more leads to investigate and that the case was far from being deemed closed.