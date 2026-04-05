Why Eric Trump Is Often Seen as the Most Controversial Trump Sibling

The Trump family members are no strangers to criticism, with Donald Trump being the most frequently scrutinized. However, Eric Trump is more often labeled the silliest than others.

This perception is tied in part to claims he has made, which have often been criticized as inaccurate or unsubstantiated.

Frank G. Runyeon, a former classmate of Eric, described him as speaking impulsively in an article on City & State New York.

While in school, Eric reportedly asked his Dominican friend, Oliver Jacquez, “Is Fidel Castro the king of Spain?”

Oliver later recalled about Eric, “On one hand, he was silly, kind, trusting of the people around him…But sometimes, that led him astray.”

Runyeon also said Eric appears different on television than in person.

Apparently, he always had a “talk first and think later” attitude, and his classmates from the Hill School remember him that way.

Eric Trump shows that the entire Trump family does not know what the word “tariffs” means. Bro is mental. They will tank our economy….again…too.pic.twitter.com/7HF4p5zfKH — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 26, 2024

A prominent example of this came recently. This time, Eric labeled Zohran Mamdani a “socialist communist,” who “hates the Indian population.” He likely did not consider that Mamdani himself is of Indian origin, as Gulf News reported.

British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan slammed Eric for these comments on X, writing, “Zohran Mamdani *is* Indian. This is why they call Eric the dumbest of the dumb sons.”

In the past, Eric also stated, Donald Trump’s mugshot helped him gain minority voters, as reported by The Independent.

He said, “Isn’t the great irony of the world the fact that that’s probably the one thing that helped us with the African American vote the most and minority communities?”

He also added, “It took those very communities that had been so abused by the very system that were coming after this guy, and they’ve done this to us, and I’ve seen this before and I don’t like it.”

Eric did not provide any proof for this claim, nor did he clarify any correlation between the two.

Apart from that, in January, Eric shared a post on X, where he hinted that the drop in U.S. fentanyl deaths resulted from his father’s Caribbean boat strikes, as reported by The Mary Sue.

Eric trump is the stupidest, saddest, and most pathetic trump — hands down. And if this is the best they have to offer for the Sunday shows, they’re in BIG trouble. pic.twitter.com/DwSMhhdD26 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 11, 2020

He also posted a chart to support that claim. However, the data was from before Trump took office, and the chart got flagged by X’s Community Notes.

Despite the criticism, Runyeon defended Eric in his article. He claimed, “There was always a charming quality to his naive questions and half-baked statements.”

He even stressed, “Eric was not dumb, classmate and close friend Taylor Handwerk remembered, but ‘he would say some stupid s*it.’” as Runyeon reported on City & State New York.