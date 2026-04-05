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Former Prince Andrew’s Daughters to Skip Traditional Royal Easter Gathering

Published on: April 5, 2026 at 12:11 AM ET

Two important and familiar faces to skip Royal Easter Service at Windsor Castle this year

Muskan Jaiswal
Written By Muskan Jaiswal
News Writer
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to miss the royal Easter event
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to miss the royal Easter event (Image credits- Wikimedia Commons/ Carfax2)

New reports have unveiled that two important Royal family members – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – will not attend the Royal Family’s traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle this year. According to royal sources, the two will instead make “alternative plans.”

According to The BBC, the annual Easter Matins service at St. George’s Chapel is a vital event in the royal calendar. Typically, the senior members of the family gather for a service and are typically seen arriving beforehand to greet crowds.

The guest list of British Royal family members attending this year includes King Charles III and Queen Camilla. They are also expected to be joined by Prince William and his wife, Catherine, who missed the event last year.

However, the absence of their cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will mark a notable change. Some sources, however, say that their decision has the king’s approval. The service is often perceived as a family get-together rather than a formal state event, giving members flexibility in attending.

Last year, the sisters attended the event with their parents, showing a sense of unity within the family.

It is important to note that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are daughters of King Charles’ younger brother Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) and Sarah Ferguson. Their family has been facing renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s arrest and involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Prince Andrew was detained and later released on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and has been living in Sandringham, Norfolk. He no longer resides at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and Sarah Ferguson has also left the residence.

The former prince has denied any wrongdoing linked to his past in association with the convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein. The controversy surrounding those links has remained in the spotlight, however.

In another development, U.S. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has asked Sarah Ferguson to testify about her connections to Epstein, bringing the family into the spotlight yet again.

Princess Eugenie has also made changes to her public role. Earlier this month, she stepped down as patron of Anti-Slavery International after being in the position for seven years.

Despite their absence from the Easter service, royal sources have shared that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will remain an integral part of other family events. They are expected to be present at further events such as the traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

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