Former Prince Andrew’s Daughters to Skip Traditional Royal Easter Gathering

New reports have unveiled that two important Royal family members – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – will not attend the Royal Family’s traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle this year. According to royal sources, the two will instead make “alternative plans.”

According to The BBC, the annual Easter Matins service at St. George’s Chapel is a vital event in the royal calendar. Typically, the senior members of the family gather for a service and are typically seen arriving beforehand to greet crowds.

The guest list of British Royal family members attending this year includes King Charles III and Queen Camilla. They are also expected to be joined by Prince William and his wife, Catherine, who missed the event last year.

Former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not be joining King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the rest of the royal family for Easter celebrations. https://t.co/U0s50VeqWx pic.twitter.com/mTO5JwgLHO — E! News (@enews) March 31, 2026

However, the absence of their cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will mark a notable change. Some sources, however, say that their decision has the king’s approval. The service is often perceived as a family get-together rather than a formal state event, giving members flexibility in attending.

Last year, the sisters attended the event with their parents, showing a sense of unity within the family.

It is important to note that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are daughters of King Charles’ younger brother Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) and Sarah Ferguson. Their family has been facing renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s arrest and involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Prince Andrew was detained and later released on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and has been living in Sandringham, Norfolk. He no longer resides at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and Sarah Ferguson has also left the residence.

The former prince has denied any wrongdoing linked to his past in association with the convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein. The controversy surrounding those links has remained in the spotlight, however.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are struggling to deal with their disgraced father ex-Prince Andrew’s recent arrest and mounting scandals. Link below for details. https://t.co/NoJp80lm6y pic.twitter.com/uAAUAEX1ud — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 25, 2026

In another development, U.S. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has asked Sarah Ferguson to testify about her connections to Epstein, bringing the family into the spotlight yet again.

Princess Eugenie has also made changes to her public role. Earlier this month, she stepped down as patron of Anti-Slavery International after being in the position for seven years.

Despite their absence from the Easter service, royal sources have shared that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will remain an integral part of other family events. They are expected to be present at further events such as the traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.