From Kesha to Beyoncé: Artists Who Want Donald Trump to Stop Using Their Songs

Not every musician is a supporter of Donald Trump like Kid Rock. As a matter of fact, there are many singer-songwriters out there who strictly told the POTUS to keep his hands off their songs. The most recent artist to do it was Kesha after the White House used her song Blow as background music in a video featuring a fighter aircraft.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the musician wrote, “Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate.” She added, “This show of blatant disregard for human life and, quite frankly, this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for.”

Kesha then proceeded to call Trump a “criminal predator.” In the same post, the singer wrote, “Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times.”

She is one of several artists who have objected to Trump or his administration using their music. In December 2025, ICE posted a video on X that featured Sabrina Carpenter‘s track Juno. In response, the artist blasted, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Even Beyoncé issued a cease-and-desist letter after Donald Trump used her song Freedom in a clip of him arriving at a campaign rally. Europop legend ABBA released an official statement though their record label Universal Music after the POTUS used multiple songs at a campaign rally in Minnesota. There were also some doctored videos that featured the group on stage with Trump. The record label asked the President’s team to “immediately take down” all material featuring ABBA’s music and videos.

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

In another incident, Radiohead lashed out at ICE for using their music. The agency used the song Let Down in one of their X posts, and the English band was not happy. In an official statement, the band said, “We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down. It ain’t funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don’t get to appropriate it without a fight. Also, go f— yourselves.”

Other artists including MGMT, Kenny Loggins, SZA, Celine Dion, Olivia Rodrigo, and The White Stripes have previously strongly criticized the Trump administration for using their music to promote their agenda.