Donald Trump Escalates Pressure With Blunt Iran Warning While Missing Pilot Is Found Alive

President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a sharp warning to Iran, saying the country had 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face severe US action. At the same time, US officials confirmed that the missing second crew member from an American F-15E fighter jet had been rescued after the aircraft was shot down over Iran on Friday.

The jet’s pilot had already been pulled to safety earlier, while the other crew member was found in a remote area and recovered in a separate operation early Sunday local time.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” – President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/cVb7leFmAv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 4, 2026

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” Trump wrote on X and Truth Social.

The rescue brought an intense search-and-rescue effort to an end after a day of uncertainty. According to CBS News, the crew member had been missing since the jet was downed in Iranian territory, and US officials said he had been hiding in mountainous terrain.

Trump later said the service member was injured but would be fine. He described the operation as involving dozens of aircraft, while officials said the mission was carefully planned because the US did not want to endanger the second rescue effort.

“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies… At my direction, the US Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine,” Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social.

CBS News reported that the rescue involved a large force, including special operations personnel, warplanes, and helicopters. Officials also said the CIA played a major role by helping locate the airman and passing his exact position to the Pentagon and the White House.

To protect the mission, the agency reportedly used a deception campaign inside Iran, spreading the idea that US forces had already found him and were moving him out of the country. US officials said the rescued crew member was flown to Kuwait for treatment.

“This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation,” Trump added before continuing, “The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations… proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies.”

Trump confirms US Military has rescued the missing pilot from downed F-15. pic.twitter.com/PdjoD9vQxw — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) April 5, 2026

Trump’s warning about the Strait of Hormuz raised the stakes even further. The Strait is one of the world’s most important shipping routes for oil and gas. And the conflict has already disrupted global markets, raised fuel prices, and forced governments to worry about energy supplies.

The Guardian reported that the waterway has been effectively blocked as the wider war has spread across the region, while the shipping routes and civilian movement have been hit hard. For now, the rescue of the missing airman has given the US a rare success story in a fast-moving and risky crisis.