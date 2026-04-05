Donald Trump Links Himself to High-Risk F-15 Rescue Effort Amid Iran War Crisis

President Donald Trump said the US military had rescued the last missing crew member from an F-15E Strike Eagle that was shot down over Iran, turning a tense search into a rare good news moment in a war that has intensified in recent days. According to Trump, the airman was injured but would recover, and the operation involved dozens of aircraft and round-the-clock planning.

The incident began after Iran said its air defenses brought down the US jet on Friday. One crew member was rescued earlier, but the second person remained missing for hours, with US forces and Iranian officials searching the area. On Truth Social, President Donald Trump posted a detailed brief of what happened.

“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!” Trump wrote, as per The Mirror.

We got him!! Our U.S. Pilot is now SAFE and SOUND!” – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 🙏❤️ The heroic special forces of the @CIA should also be honored because they played a big role in the rescue mission of our US Pilot! So let’s not forget to thank them too! @CIADirector @CIASpox… pic.twitter.com/YQiBe5EqUU — AmericaUncensored (@trumps_kitten) April 5, 2026

Trump later said the missing crew member had been found “behind enemy lines” in the mountains of Iran, where enemy forces were getting closer by the hour.

“This brave warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue,” he continued.

“At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine…” Trump added.

Reuters reported that the rescue was carried out by US special operations forces and described it as one of the most daring search-and-rescue missions in recent US history. The operation reportedly faced strong resistance, and two Black Hawk helicopters involved in the wider search were hit by Iranian fire but made it out of Iranian airspace. Trump said no American personnel were killed or wounded in the rescue effort itself.

Trump confirms US Military has rescued the missing pilot from downed F-15. pic.twitter.com/PdjoD9vQxw — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) April 5, 2026

The aircraft’s downing added another dangerous twist to a war that has already lasted five weeks and spread across the region. AP reported that the F-15E was the first US aircraft to crash in Iranian territory since the conflict began in late February 2026, when joint US-Israel strikes opened the fighting.

Donald Trump said that the rescue showed U.S. “air dominance” over Iranian skies and claimed the military had been watching the missing airman’s location for 24 hours before moving in.

At the same time, Trump kept up the pressure on Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and gave Iran a 48-hour warning to reopen the waterway or face severe consequences. Meanwhile, Iranian officials warned they would respond if US infrastructure were attacked.