Trump Faces Critical Test After U.S. Rescue Mission Comes Under Sudden Attack

President Donald Trump convened an emergency meeting with his national security team at the White House late Friday, following a series of Iranian attacks that downed two U.S. combat aircraft and struck two rescue helicopters in a single day.

The escalation began Friday morning when an F-15 fighter jet went down under unclear circumstances. While one pilot was successfully rescued, the Pentagon has notified the House Armed Services Committee that a second crew member remains missing.



“It’s war,” Trump told NBC News in a brief telephone interview, dismissing suggestions that the day’s losses would impact ongoing diplomatic talks.

The F-15 loss was followed by the downing of an A-10 attack aircraft and strikes on two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters engaged in search-and-rescue operations. While the Black Hawk crews reported only minor injuries and reached safety, the surge in hostilities marks one of the most volatile 24-hour periods since the conflict began.

Absolute disaster for the Pentagon on FOX News. An advanced US F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iran and the pilot is missing. Trump is completely clueless on how to respond while rescue teams struggle against Iranian terrain. Washington’s war is failing. pic.twitter.com/THvBuBqPPa — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 4, 2026

A senior White House official said the president spent Friday receiving continuous updates from the Oval Office. According to a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity, the A-10 was the second Air Force combat jet lost in the Middle East on Friday.

Military investigators have not yet confirmed whether the aircraft was downed by mechanical failure or Iranian fire. However, an insider familiar with the operations confirmed that Israel is providing intelligence support for the recovery efforts, though it is not participating in ground missions.

The day’s events add to a growing casualty list as the conflict intensifies. Pentagon data released Friday, which may not yet include today’s specific incidents, details the following service member injuries:

Army: 247

Navy: 63

Air Force: 36

Marine Corps: 19

It is not yet clear if these figures include the casualties from Friday’s strikes. The majority of these casualties, approximately 200, are mid-to-senior enlisted personnel, followed by 85 officers and 80 junior enlisted members.

BREAKING: Trump says Iran has 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz or “all Hell will reign down on them.” pic.twitter.com/j4KO6aCBZT — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 4, 2026

Trump spent much of Friday receiving updates in the Oval Office and the adjacent dining room. A senior White House official noted that the evening’s national security meeting was called to address the “sensitivity of the military situation” as the U.S. evaluates the full extent of Iran’s involvement in the day’s dual-aircraft loss.

The Pentagon has not yet clarified if the A-10 and F-15 were downed by the same weapons systems or in the same geographic corridor.