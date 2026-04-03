Trump Seeks Expanded Funding Of $377M for White House Upgrades

President Donald Trump thinks the White House needs an upgrade, and needs hundreds of millions of dollars to do it. According to Politico, he has made a new budget request with the amount that he’s expecting taxpayers to pay.

The president is seeking more than $377 million to renovate the executive residence this year, as well as an additional $174 for next year. The budget request is an 866 percent increase compared to similar upgrades last year, and has raised eyebrows in Washington.

Besides the significant amount requested, the Trump administration has also structured the funds in a unique way. They want to label $350 million of this spending as “mandatory,” a must-spend. Usually, Congress only uses this classification for when it wants to fund programs. These are programs such as Medicare where funds are issued by statute, and must be strictly enforced. By classifying the White House as a program, it would force Congress to fund the renovations by law.

Trump plans spending $377M on executive residence renovations – and wants $174M more https://t.co/h5uOharN26 — POLITICO (@politico) April 3, 2026

Reportedly, one of the reasons that Trump wants to make the White House renovation spending mandatory is because private donations have been made for the East Wing renovation. These funds are being held at the National Park Service, but no other explanation is given.

While not specifically set out, Trump has apparently been wanting to renovate the residence for some time now. Specifically, they are looking at upgrading the bathrooms, extending the entertainment area, and renovating the living quarters. But right now, there isn’t a detailed list of the projects they want to undertake, only that it will be a mix of renovation and security-related costs.

The president wants to modernize and expand the White House, saying that it will be practical and a long-term improvement. It is one of the goals that he wants to achieve during his second term.

🚨 BREAKING ​A judge has halted the Donald Trump administration’s $400 million White House ballroom project from proceeding without U.S. Congressional approval. pic.twitter.com/nxOE9mfPsu — GBX (@GBX_Press) April 2, 2026

The White House is already undergoing a renovation project in the East Wing. Trump has repeatedly bragged that the ballroom will cost about $4oo million when everything is completed, and it will be big enough for large events without relying on tents on the South Lawn. The current facility is too small to entertain and needed upgrades so that they could comfortably host events like state dinners.

However, the East Wing ballroom has come under scrutiny, especially by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. They were concerned that part of the building and gardens were demolished, which impacts the historic value of the White House grounds.

In the meantime, the president also wants to increase the US defense budget to $1.5tn. However, the boost to Pentagon will come at the cost of “reducing or eliminating woke, weaponized and wasteful programs, and by returning local responsibilities to their respective governments.”

Earlier this week, Trump indicated that he would prioritize spending on the military going forward. “It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all of these individual things, they can do it on a state basis,” he said. These programs, as well as some housing, education, and climate programs, will take a backseat to the needs of the military.