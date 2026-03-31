Politics

Trump Ridiculed With ‘Golden Toilet Throne’ as White House Renovations Draw Backlash

Published on: March 31, 2026 at 7:46 AM ET

New installation mocks Trump’s White House priorities

Anuraag Chatterjee
Written By Anuraag Chatterjee
News Writer
Donald Trump
Donald Trump || Credit: Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

As ‘No Kings’ protests sweep across the United States in opposition to the actions of Donald Trump and his administration, a new art installation has appeared on the National Mall. The temporary monument, which appeared on the stretch between the White House and the U.S. Capitol, depicts a golden toilet reminiscent of the one in the Lincoln bathroom that Donald Trump recently renovated.

The temporary monument also includes a plaque that takes a direct dig at the Commander-in-Chief. It reads, “In a time of unprecedented division, escalating conflict, and economic turmoil, President Trump focused on what truly mattered: remodelling the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. This, his crowning achievement, is a bold reminder that the president isn’t just a businessman, he’s taking care of business. It stands as a tribute to an unwavering visionary who looked down, saw a problem, and painted it gold.”

The statue was created by the group Secret Handshake, who intend to keep the statue on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial for a few days. Donald Trump has invested heavily in the renovation of the White House, even breaking down the entire East Wing to create a ballroom he hopes will be used for future presidential inaugurations.

Trump revealed, “The military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed. But the military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction. And we’re doing very well. So we’re ahead of schedule.”

The military complex that was going to be built under the ballroom was supposed to be a secret, according to the President’s own admission. He has blamed “unpatriotic” elements for information becoming public. He said, according to People, “Now it’s no secret the military wanted it more than anybody. It was supposed to be secret, but it became un-secret because of people who are really unpatriotic saying things. But it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter. It’s going to be great.”

There are other changes that Donald Trump is going to be making to other monuments at the capital. He has already changed the name of the Kennedy Center to The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts. The plans to close the centre for renovations will leave it closed for about two years.

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