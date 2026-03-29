Trump’s Volatile MAGA Rally Turns Violent During No Kings Protest

Millions of protesters gathered in more than 3,000 cities across the United States for the “No Kings” protest, with thousands of them gathering near Mar-a-Lago.

On Saturday, MS NOW White House correspondent Jake Traylor reported from West Palm Beach, Florida, near Mar-a-Lago, stating that Trump supporters were counterprotesting the event a short distance away from the main protest.

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“I’d say right now, Ali, there are 2,000, 3,000 at the ‘No Kings,’ said the reporter, adding, there were only about 20-30 people at the pro-Trump protest.

USA today: 7 million Americans in the streets today protesting for freedom.

3,000 cities and towns. Every single state. “No Kings” protests against the authoritarianism of the Trump. This is one of the largest demonstrations in American history. pic.twitter.com/cLAwlXK69f — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) March 28, 2026

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He further claimed that one of the Trump supporters approached the “No Kings” protesters and started saying “defamatory things” towards them and causing a “ruckus”, revealing “it got physical for a moment” when a Trump supporter “jumped the caution tape” to enter the “No Kings” protest.

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“What I will say was really notable is every single person here was incredibly peaceful towards that individual asked him to go away. He had jumped the caution tape to come over into this area and was causing a ruckus,” the reporter said.

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Jake Traylor then interviewed a man, identified as Michael, who initially called the police on the man causing a ruckus. ​

Recalling the incident, Michael stated:

​”These two gentlemen were yelling and screaming at a bunch of us, and in our side was remaining completely quiet, wasn’t even responding. And a young woman started taking pictures of him with her camera, and one of the guys walked over, and it looked like it was an open fist, actually, like, took such a swing, knocked the camera out of her hands, and I believe it actually cracked.”

He continued, “And then I just calmly said, ‘Now you’re going to jail,’ and I ran over around to the parking lot. There was about a dozen cops hanging out, and I said, there’s an assault in progress. And they all came running. And the gentleman who did the assault started running from the police, and they started chasing him in the parking lot.”

No Kings protesters in West Palm Beach, Florida🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QZ7ydTwRSq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 28, 2026

The reporter reiterated that the violence by pro-Trump supporters was “quite the kind of intense physical moment,” while emphasizing that the “No Kings” protestors remained calm throughout.

“They came over, they jumped. The caution tape got in the middle of all this. What is kind of the resounding thing I’m seeing right now here is just how peaceful every single individual was, how they remained calm, how they went and got police, sent them back to the area. I’m sure he’s being dealt with elsewhere,” he said.

According to multiple outlets, protestors taking part in the “No Kings” are upset about the economy, government policies under President Trump, and the ongoing Iran war.

“I have a granddaughter joining the Navy. She’s out of high school this year. She goes on July 12th and joins the Navy. I’m just trying to stop the war. I’m saying I definitely don’t want my little 18-year-old granddaughter there,” protester Frances Scott told WPBF News.