‘Disturbing’ Mar-a-Lago Clip of ‘Fashion-Show’ Ignites Backlash, Fuels Trump-Epstein Controversy Again

A new video posted by PatriotTakes on X has fueled criticism on social media against President Donald Trump and his ties with child ab—r Jeffrey Epstein. The viral clip, which shows young girls walking in a fashion show at Mar-a-Lago, sparked outrage, with users and critics linking the footage to Trump’s involvement in the Epstein files drama. The clip features young girls participating in a fashion event at Trump’s Florida resort. As an online post, the video has received thousands of reactions and comments. Many users questioned the appropriateness of such an event, given the well-documented investigation around Epstein, who is a convicted offender and an alleged close associate of Trump.

Young girls participating in a fashion show at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last week pic.twitter.com/gAOgsX1dtB — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 26, 2026

One user wrote, “What kind of parents would take their kids there,” echoing emotional outrage after the video was posted. Meanwhile, others described it as “disturbing” and “tone-deaf,” especially considering the ongoing debate about the Epstein-related documents.

Another user mentioned the gravity of such events and why an intervention was important, writing, “Child Protective Services should be called. Their mothers are serving them up on a platter for the pedophile.” “MAGA parents clearly don’t care about kids,” another user said.

MAGA parents clearly don’t care about kids. — Dr. Allison Wiltz (@queenie4rmnola) March 26, 2026

The backlash could be traced to Trump-Epstein’s years of connection, who were known to socialize together in the 1990s and early 2000s. Footage and reports over the years have highlighted their closeness as the two were seen attending events together. However, the president later cut ties with Epstein, though their relationship has continued to draw attention with newer controversies.

Epstein, who was convicted of child trafficking and abuse involving minors, despite passing away, is a focal point of global scrutiny. Investigations found that some of his victims were underage girls recruited into his network. His connections with other powerful celebs and personalities have intensified the case.

Recent political scenarios have kept the issue alive and in the spotlight. Lawmakers and critics reported that the newly released information and emails have references to the current U.S. president. Although no legal findings have been able to prove the same.

Nevertheless, the latest Mar-a-Lago has once again reignited the concerns. Now, critics argue that hosting such events, involving minors, at such a venue could raise serious questions. On the contrary, supporters, like always, have dismissed the cynical comments as politically motivated