Expert Claims Supreme Court Dismissed Trump’s Federal Lawsuits: “It Makes a Mockery of the Principle”

The Supreme Court chopped down the most important criminal case against Donald Trump. Prosecutors have accused Trump of trying to steal the 2020 election, and the ruling has slowed down and probably irrevocably ruined their federal case.

In a 6-3 decision on Monday, the court established stringent standards for charging a president and directed a lower court to review them before commencing any trial about his endeavors to overturn the 2020 election outcome.

This is what the Supreme Court called an “official act” and is protected under immunity.

pic.twitter.com/meOsAlhVgS — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) July 1, 2024

ABC News chief Washington reporter Jon Karl informed viewers Monday morning that Trump had been awarded a resounding win. As reported by Raw Story, Karl stated, "This effectively grants Donald Trump blanket immunity because it makes it ... impossible for a trial to go forward. Either in the classified documents case, because this is also at stake there, and the Jan. 6th case."

There is a good chance that none of the three most serious criminal charges against Trump will get to trial before the election, thanks to Monday's decision by the Supreme Court granting him presidential protection. This includes the federal election subversion case.

Joe Biden should immediately remove the six far-right wing Justices on the Supreme Court and replace them with six Democrats, call it an “official act” of his presidency, and call it a day. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 1, 2024

Karl further stated, "It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law."

The Washington reporter said that even though the court denied Trump's request for blanket immunity, they did provide him with time to appeal. Karl added, "It's going to take time that simply isn't there. And you have an election coming up...Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear that if he wins this election, this case goes away."

As reported by the New York Times, on Monday the Supreme Court declared, "We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power requires that a former President have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office. At least with respect to the President’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute. As for his remaining official actions, he is also entitled to immunity."

We'll see. I think this corrupt decision by the Supreme Court could blow up in all their faces because Biden has immunity now too and FYI he is the standing President. — barbara zumalt (@zumalt_barbara) July 1, 2024

The Justices' ideologically divided judgment has far-reaching consequences for the ongoing criminal prosecutions against Trump since it establishes that presidents are immune from prosecution for official activities but may be charged for unofficial behavior. As a result of the Supreme Court's decision, Trump has asserted that all four of his criminal prosecutions should be dropped. His attorneys will most certainly use this verdict to argue that the cases should be dismissed since they pertain to official activity that Trump engaged in while serving as president.

Additionally, President Joe Biden warned that the precedent created by the Supreme Court's decision weakens the rule of law in a short remark he gave to reporters on Monday. As reported by NPR, Biden said, "Today's decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits on what the president can do. The power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law, even including the Supreme Court of the United States. The only limits will be self-imposed by the president alone."