Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Shops For a Reality TV Show of His Own: “I Am Your Fixer”

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, is reportedly developing a new reality TV show, The Fixer, and has pitched the idea to multiple studios. Cohen, alluding to his imprisonment for his involvement in Trump's alleged hush money transactions, claimed to have 'paid the price' for getting involved in Trump's personal and business issues. In a promo clip obtained by The New York Post, Cohen says he can 'fix' problems for folks with his abilities, which he picked up from a 'notoriously bad man'. The Fixer is a ripoff of Donald Trump’s The Apprentice and a nod to Cohen’s tenure as his bare-knuckled attorney.

Unbelievable but true: with the revelation of Michael Cohen's ongoing efforts to sell a reality TV show called, can't make it up, "The Fixer," the trial is actually a bigger joke than this https://t.co/QgJhLjg1IO — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 12, 2024

In the clip, Cohen, dressed in a black suit, zips up Park Avenue on the Upper East Side. Subsequently, he vows to utilize his dark talents to help 'the little guy,' a.k.a regular folks, as a part of his 'journey to redemption'. The promo begins with Cohen introducing himself, "My name is Michael Cohen, and for years, I was a personal lawyer for a notoriously bad man. I fixed [Trump’s] problems both professional and personal, gaining power, wealth, and notoriety for myself in the process. And I paid the price for it. Since then, I’ve been on a journey of redemption, working to set things right with my family, my friends, and my country, speaking truth to power and calling it like I see it. Now I’m paying it forward, wielding the tools that I’ve learned for regular people in trouble."

He added, "The little guy doesn’t usually have access to people with my particular set of skills. But that’s all about to change. I’ll work with you, offering expertise, advice, and solutions to fix your problems. Together we'll change your life. I am your fixer." On Monday, Cohen testified in Trump's hush money trial and admitted to having sent adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 (£103,000) in hush money to keep her story out of the media. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

We all know Michael Cohen is a dirt bag and the only way I see him hurting Trump is if he surreptitiously recorded him saying something damning.



With this judge the laws and criminal procedures won't matter and he would let it in. https://t.co/Pojqpao2s7 — Theodore II (@RefDemo2) May 13, 2024

In the past, remaining loyal to Trump, he first told The New York Times that he had not received any compensation, but he eventually acknowledged it. Trump, on the other hand, had earlier claimed he was unaware of the Daniels reimbursement. Afterward, Cohen entered two guilty pleas to federal charges, admitting to tax evasion, arranging hush money payments for unlawful campaign donations, and lying to Congress about his involvement in a potential Trump Moscow real estate project.

Trump Dubbed 'Von ShitzinPants' in Court

"In a historic moment during Donald Trump's criminal trial, the former president's nickname 'Von ShitzinPants', coined by his former lawyer Michael Cohen, was officially entered into the court record. Trump's attorney,1 pic.twitter.com/dzjdHlIz0f — BARBBROS / F/NO DMs #🇺🇦 #FvckPutin #DemCast (@ABrosnikoff) May 2, 2024

After the two parted ways, Cohen published a book titled Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics, launched a podcast called Mea Culpa, which translates to 'through my fault' in Latin and has been a frequent critic of the former president on cable news shows. Much like Trump, Cohen has also thrown a lot of monikers. He has referred to the ex-president as 'Von ShitzInPants', and Trump responded by calling him a 'sleazebag.' A few of the former president's jabs at Cohen have been found to violate the gag order.