Ex-Prez Donald Trump Called Himself a 'Proud Political Dissident' in CPAC Speech

At a fired-up talk at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near DC, ex-President Donald Trump made the next election sound like doomsday. With his big personality, he even called himself a 'proud political dissident.' He tried to get conservative fans excited with bold words layered with religious meaning. Furthermore, Trump made it out to be the ultimate showdown, like Judgment Day in the Bible, as per AP News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

At the Conservative Political Action Conference, before his victory in the Republican primary in South Carolina, Trump (as one of the two candidates got ready for their anticipated rematch contest) presented an ominous picture of what would happen if President Joe Biden were to win a second term. “For hardworking Americans, Nov. 5 will be our new liberation day. But for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and imposters who have commandeered our government, it will be judgment day. When we win, the curtain closes on their corrupt reign, and the sun rises on a bright new future for America," Trump claimed.

President Trump:



"I stand before you today not only as your past and hopefully future president. But as a proud political dissident, I am a dissident." pic.twitter.com/NKe6tRne0V — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 24, 2024

In addition, days after Trump compared himself to Russian dissident Alexei Navalny—the foremost opponent of Russia's despotic leader Vladimir Putin—the latter passed away in a secluded Arctic prison following his incarceration at the hands of the Kremlin leader. “I stand before you today only as your past and hopefully future president, but as a proud political dissident. I am a dissident,” Trump declared to the assembly. It's worth noting that in the state where she served two terms as governor, the former President successfully defeated Nikki Haley, his last remaining Republican opponent.

Self-described ‘political dissident’ Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden and praised Argentina’s confrontational populist leader at CPAC, the largest annual gathering for conservatives in the US.



Here are five unfiltered moments ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NBdDJwVsCq — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 25, 2024

During his CPAC speech last year, Trump promised his followers that his 2024 campaign would be one of 'retribution.' He stated, "In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution,” as per The Guardian. "These are the stakes of this election: Our country is being destroyed and the only thing standing between you and its obliteration is me," Trump declared, painting Biden's leadership as "an express train barreling toward servitude and to ruin."

This time, Trump positioned himself as a savior, separating his supporters from near-anarchy: "A vote for Trump is your ticket back to freedom, it’s your passport out of tyranny and it’s your only escape from Joe Biden and his gang’s fast track to hell. And in many ways, we’re living in hell right now. The unprecedented success of the United States of America will be my ultimate and absolute revenge.” Furthermore, at this year's CPAC conference, a parade of Republican lawmakers and MAGA figures have echoed Trump's criticism of Biden's handling of the economy and border policies and claims that the 91 felony charges against him in four different jurisdictions are merely an attempt by the Biden administration to harm his candidacy.