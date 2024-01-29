Ex-FBI Official, Who Closed Hunter Biden's Investigation, Accused of Violating the Hatch Act With Anti-Trump Posts

Hunter Biden has managed to grab the spotlight once again in yet another legal matter amid his father, President Joe Biden’s campaign. Biden has been the topic of many controversial lawful affairs including the infamous laptop case and his tax fraud cases. Recently, Huntwe was called to court to discuss his loan payments to Miller and the amount he borrowed. While those matters are still under strict examination, a new report presented by a whistleblower might just alter some pretty crucial information concerning Biden’s legal matters.

According to reports by Fox News, The U.S. Office of Special Council has deemed that an ex-FBI official “violated” the Hatch Act through various social media posts directed against Donald Trump. Previously, Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, referred former FBI official Timothy Thibault for an investigation after allegations of his engagement in restricted political activity on social media began to surface via a whistleblower. The person claimed the officiant took to his respective accounts on social media platforms to share a few posts that were against former President Donald Trump.

Multiple anonymous sources alleged that he played a pivotal part during the opening of the elector investigation concerning Trump and his associates. They claimed he was able to smoothly function by “circumventing normal process and procedure to open full field investigations.”

Furthermore, Grassley was informed of Thibault’s need for a thorough investigation, greenlit by FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Additionally, the source’s alleged political bias details were purportedly 'scrubbed and diluted.' In connection with this situation, the publication obtained a letter sent from the Office of Special Counsel to Grassley earlier this week.

It began, “This letter responds to your request that the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigate former FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault and allegations that he engaged in prohibited political activity on social media.”

In the letter, the Office of Special Counsel reinstates their “exclusive jurisdiction over civil Hatch Act matters.” Moreover, Grassley’s request for a probe to investigate was received by them. Moving on, the letter continued, “Although Mr. Thibault has left government service, we completed our investigation and concluded that he violated the Hatch Act.”

The aforementioned Act reportedly monitors any form of political activity of all employees endemic to a federal branch. Moreover, it also bars them from using their power of authority in a manner that can influence the aftermath of an election. Additionally, it also bans them from participating in a political act while on active duty.

It also explained that workers from agencies such as the FBI are “further restricted” and “prohibited” from partaking in political management duties or engaging in a campaign activity that could be considered “in concert” with a specific party, group, or candidate for a “partisan” political office. Lastly, coming to the crux of the matter, they’re strictly unallowed to repost anything from social media platforms or re-tweeting messages, in this case, because “like traditional leafleting, social media communications also promote the group's message.” Concerning Thibault, his tweets and LinkedIn accounts are being monitored and reviewed.