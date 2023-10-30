Kylie Jenner, the reality TV star and influencer, best known for her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is always looking for new ways to expand her business empire. Her fans have recently begun to speculate about the fate of one of her long-running business ventures, Kylie Swim, and whether she has quietly shut it down, reports The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Jenner's business ventures have frequently become the center of attention, sometimes overarching her reality television fame. Her business acumen, on the other hand, has been the talk of the town, leading to her most recent venture, Khy, an accessible clothing line set to launch on November 1, 2023.

Fans recently brought up the status of Kylie Swim in a Kardashian-themed Reddit forum, sparking a wave of speculation. It's no secret that Kylie's fans are always looking for the latest updates on her business ventures. Given that Khy was on the horizon, the moderator of the Reddit thread asked a fitting question about Kylie Swim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wall Street Journal (@wsj)

"Last time I checked (sometime earlier this year) the website was still available but when you click the link now it takes you to Kylie Cosmetics," the moderator wrote. Many fans were left wondering if Kylie had decided to quietly shut down Kylie Swim considering the apparent redirection of the website.

The thread included promotional images of models wearing Kylie Swim bikinis. Fans couldn't help but wonder why Jenner's swimwear brand might be discontinued. Some fans speculated that Jenner may have decided to discontinue Kylie Swim due to its perceived apathy. "It flopped and she doesn’t want it associated with Khy. People are already not taking her new line seriously bc of that debacle and see it as another cash grab." one fan said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner (@kylieswim)

Another agreed, saying, "It was not iconic, it was hated and a flop." These remarks reflect a widely held belief among fans that Kylie Swim struggled to establish itself in the market. However, not all fans were convinced that Kylie had abandoned her swimwear brand entirely. A reader wrote, "Worth noting that she could (and likely does) still own the domain, but the site is unavailable to the public."

The debate over Kylie Swim's future is not without merit. Kylie debuted her swimwear line in September 2021, but it received mixed reviews. However, Jenner's determination to make the brand a success was evident when she filed new Kylie Swim trademarks in November 2022. Fans were left wondering if Jenner still believed in the brand's potential after this move.

i can’t believe i’m finally sharing @KhyBrand with you. khy seamlessly blends designer fashion with everyday style into highly edited drops, starting with Faux Leather + Base Layers. Drop 001 was designed in partnership with berlin-based @_namilia_ and offers twelve fashion… pic.twitter.com/p0wUewvA74 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 27, 2023

While fans speculate about Kylie Swim's fate, another exciting venture is on the horizon. Kylie is getting ready to launch Khy, her latest venture into the fashion world. Khy is a collaboration with Jens and Emma Grede, the husband-and-wife team behind Khloé Kardashian's Good American and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, per The Wall Street Journal.

