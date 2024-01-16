In a shocking turn of events, reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, famous for Chrisley Knows Best, have silently offloaded their Tennessee mega-mansion for a staggering $5.2 million. The sale took place while the couple is serving time in separate prisons after being convicted of fraud in 2022, leaving fans surprised by the behind-the-bars real estate move. The grand 13,279-square-foot estate, situated in Brentwood, Tennessee was sold off-market, explaining the delayed public revelation of the sale, which took place in April 2023, just three months into Todd and Julie’s prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. Sources revealed that financial obligations to the government, including a massive $17.2 million in restitution for their crimes, forced the couple to part ways with their lavish property. With mortgages, maintenance costs, and restitution lingering, the Chrisleys found themselves pressured, especially since they were currently unable to bask in the comfort of their once-beloved home.

As per Radar reports, the lavish estate, which the couple had purchased for $3.375 million in 2019, flaunts six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a range of luxurious amenities, including a pool, an indoor basketball court, and a kitchen filled with modern appliances. Fans of Chrisley Knows Best had the chance to glimpse inside the vivid mansion during the final seasons of the reality TV show. Todd and Julie’s decision to sell while serving time adds a shocking twist to their current legal drama. The couple’s appeal hearing, initially scheduled for March, has been pushed to April, which means they will have to spend an additional month in prison before their final day in court. Todd is currently incarcerated at FPC Pensacola in Florida, while her better half is serving her sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

As per Page Six sources, despite the legal rollercoaster ride, Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, shared, "Todd isn't happy, but he's content with the oral argument," and the family is praying for a favorable outcome in the appeal, believing that the judge might reverse the convictions. Meanwhile, Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, aged 80, is reportedly “concerned” for her loved ones as the appeal hearing approaches. Despite her own health battles, her bladder cancer now in remission. Faye is trying to navigate the family’s challenges with determination. This marked the first Christmas that the Chrisley children, Savannah, Chase, and Grayson, celebrated without their parents. Savannah hosted a “traditional” festive dinner to maintain a sense of normalcy amid the legal problems. Surgent shared that while the children are not elated with their parents’ absence, they hold onto faith that Todd and Julie will eventually return home.

As the Chrisleys navigate the legal system, their Tennessee mansion becomes a symbol of a bygone era, reflecting both the highs and lows of their tumultuous journey in the public eye. The sale, shrouded in secrecy and financial necessity, adds another layer to the intricate tapestry of their reality.

