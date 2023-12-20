In the wake of a scandal that shook the foundations of Vanderpump Rules. Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is breaking her silence. In a new podcast titled Rachel Goes Rogue, the 29-year-old former reality star delved into the aftermath of her explosive affair with costar Tom Sandoval. A betrayal that unfolded in the public eye and ended his nine-year relationship. The relationship of Leviss's friend and castmate Ariana Madix.

Reflecting on her involvement in the "horrible scandal," Leviss openly acknowledged the moral wrongness of her actions. "I know what I did was morally wrong, and I get it. I get the anger," she states. She is now owning up to the consequences of her choices, as per People. After the scandal broke, Leviss took a drastic step of spending a transformative 90 days in a trauma therapy centre without a phone, surrounded by new people, and working with different therapists. The experience led her to recognize patterns in her behaviour and a desire for personal change. In her podcast, she explains her decision to opt out of Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

Leviss further described her return for Season 10, after her split from James Kennedy, as a mistake. She mostly emphasizing the need for healing and therapy during that period, while questions her ex-fiancé's actions, particularly his rapid rebound into a new relationship. It had left her pondering, "Did he ever really love me? How is it possible to love someone and then get over them so quickly?"

During Season 10, Leviss admitted to coping with her struggles by consuming excessive amounts of alcohol. Acknowledging that she was not in a good mental space. Her decision to step away from filming Vanderpump Rules for Season 11 stemmed from the lessons learned, as well as the pain she experienced while interacting with her ex on camera.

Leviss also expressed concern for her friend Madix, while acknowledging the magnitude of betrayal and pain associated with being involved with someone's boyfriend, while they are still in a relationship. She stated, "I didn't want to put her in that position," as per US Weekly. As for her relationship with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Leviss sets a firm boundary against physical violence, referencing an alleged incident involving Scheana Shay. While she has not heard from most of the cast, Sandoval sent her a public birthday message on Instagram which prompted her to question his motives.

The trailer concluded with Leviss addressing the challenging process of cutting Sandoval out of her life. She reflected on the manipulative nature of their relationship and the clarity was gained by removing herself from the chaos. Looking back at Season 10, she cringed at the moments caught on camera, admitting to prioritizing her relationship with Sandoval over her friendships. In the podcast, Leviss bared it all, offering a raw and unfiltered perspective on the tumultuous events. All that unfolded in her life, inviting listeners to witness her journey of self-discovery, healing, and growth.

