Demi Rose Poses In Fairy Princess Outfit That Leaves Little to the Imagination
Demi Rose may be one of the most well-known models on the planet, with nearly 20 million followers on Instagram alone. The former DJ is constantly wowing her fans with stunning selfies, and today is no different.
The model, who describes herself as a "mythological character" in her Instagram profile, recently shared a fairy princess look that has her fans mesmerized. "Daydreaming," the model wrote in a caption alongside the photos.
Fans clearly got the look she was going for, with one writing: "Fairy Princess."
While another added: "One of the most beautiful women I ever saw."
In her Instagram stories, the model shared a short clip of her getting ready for the photoshoot.
"What fairytale is this," one user asked.
While another commented: "Wow so beautiful."
Demi Rose has an interesting dating history
Demi Rose has certainly had an exciting relationship history. In 2016, Demi Rose dated Tyga, full name Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson. While the relationship doesn't seem to have lasted long, Demi told the Daily Mail that the two are still on good terms.
"I was quite known before I even met him," she said. "But I’m still referred to as Tyga’s ex… We still talk now and then, you know, just ‘how are you?’ and stuff.'"
In 2017, Demi was rumored to be dating British DJ Tom Zanetti, full name Thomas Byron Courtney.
Though those rumors were quashed when the model started dating DJ Chris Martinez later that year. The two spent almost two years together before splitting in 2019.
"They have ended as friends and continue to support each other through out their careers," a representative of Demi said at the time. "Demi is single and very happy working on her career in the USA."