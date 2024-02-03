E. Jean Carroll Says if Donald Trump Continues to Slander Her, She’ll ‘Absolutely’ Sue Him Again

If Donald Trump keeps making comments about E. Jean Carroll online, she has stated that she will "absolutely" sue him again.

On January 26, a jury in New York City ruled that the former president was required to pay journalist Carroll $83.3 million for defamatory remarks he made in 2019. Rachel Maddow of MSNBC questioned Carroll on January 29 night over Trump's actions following the verdict. She added that he has been sharing links to web publications that refuted the journalist's assertions that he assaulted her, per Newsweek.

"If it came to it, if your lawyers told you there was another case and you should go back and get more money out of him would you do it," Maddow asked Carroll. "Absolutely," Carroll asserted, implying she would sue him again if he continued the slander directed at her. "Absolutely."

Regarding her claims that he had sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a department shop in Manhattan during the 1990s, he maintained she was lying. The sum ordered on January 26 included $11 million for reputational restoration, $7.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages. Before this, in a separate civil defamation lawsuit last year, Trump was already ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in penalties because he had denied Carroll's accusations in 2022. He has declared he will fight the decision and has consistently denied any misconduct.

E. Jean Carroll describes her surprise, after conquering her fear of facing trump, to learn that in fact "He's nothing. We don't need to be afraid of him. He can be knocked down."



She is a freaking HERO. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/e9lWlHMkYQ — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 30, 2024

Carroll was then asked by Maddow whether there hadn't been too much “wear and tear” on her during the trial. “Rachel, many people, as you know, have been through much worse than I went through at that trial,” Carroll responded. “People suffered more difficult things than I’ve ever been through in my life. And I’m more than willing to do it again because we achieved so much in a seven-day trial. We did what people thought was impossible. We beat Donald Trump.”

After winning the lawsuit against Trump on January 26, Carroll and her legal team were "laughing and crying all at the same time," she claimed in the same interview. Many experts predict that the damages payout—especially when paired with the penalties Trump is slated to pay in his civil fraud trial, where NY AG James is attempting to recoup $370 million in profits Trump made—will put the front-runner in the GOP in financial difficulties.

"I feel that this bodes well for the future. I think we have planted our flag. I think we have made a statement that things are going to be different, that there's going to be a new way of doing things in this country because of this indestructible team of lawyers," Carroll said. "Together, this team of brilliant young people stood up to the man, who, by the way, Rachel, is not even there. He's nothing, he is like a walrus snorting and like a rhino flopping his hand," Carroll added.