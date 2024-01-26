Donald Trump's Vintage Commercials Offer a Unique Glimpse Into His Pre-Presidential Persona

In the labyrinth of Forbes history, Donald Trump not only found himself featured but also actively engaged in advertising within the magazine's pages, weaving a narrative that often blurred the lines between fact and fiction. Back in February 1983, the ambitious real estate magnate from New York boldly claimed in his inaugural Forbes ad that Trump Tower was 'the most successful real estate development of recent times.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein

Also Read: According To Former British PM Boris Johnson, Trump’s Comeback Might Be a “Big Win for the World”

The intriguing part? This statement preceded the building's official opening, showcasing Trump's penchant for grandiosity. Fast forward to 1986, Trump strategically promotes Trump Parc, positioning it as a unique opportunity to own property on the southern fringe of Central Park, terming it 'perhaps the last such opportunity.' Astonishingly, more than three decades later, the Trump Organization continues to sell condominiums within the same building, as per Forbes.

In 1988, a full-page ad shed light on Trump's acquisition of New York's Plaza Hotel, where he confessed to a deal driven not by economics but by a desire to gift the city a hotel that 'transcends all others.' Ironically, four years down the line, The Plaza found itself filing for bankruptcy, as per Bloomberg.

The saga continued into 1996, as Trump placed an ad for the Trump International Hotel & Tower, listing apartments starting at $420,000. What raised eyebrows was the revelation that seven months earlier, an identical ad had pegged the same units at a mere $250,000, leaving readers puzzled by the substantial price hike.

Also Read: Here's How Melania Trump Allegedly Helped Donald Trump in Losing At Least 30 Pounds

Two decades ago, Trump's advertising took a flirtatious turn as he sent a birthday card, doubling as an advertisement for one of his Atlantic City casinos, to celebrate Forbes' 80th anniversary. Suffice it to say this was a unique approach, one that probably won't be replicated this year.

Also Read: Trump's Lewd 'Access Hollywood' Tape Excluded from Evidence in Jean Carroll Defamation Case, Lawyers Claim

The threads of Trump's advertising journey reveal a pattern of grandiose claims, strategic maneuvers, and a flair for the unexpected. These vintage ads, captured within the pages of Forbes, reflect not just a businessman but a character whose narrative unfolds with each promotion. It was evident that Trump's advertising ventures were as diverse as his business pursuits. From real estate empires to casino celebrations, each ad seemed to be a calculated move, a chess piece on the board of Trump's intricate business strategy.

Nonetheless, in a recent turn of events, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made a pivotal decision by officially withdrawing from the Republican party's presidential primary race. Notably, he has chosen to throw his support behind the former US president, endorsing Trump as the party's nominee. This development leaves Nikki Haley, the Indian-American former governor of South Carolina, as the sole remaining contender in the Republican race against Trump. As the Republican primary landscape narrows, the spotlight intensifies on the dynamic between Trump and Haley. With DeSantis gracefully stepping aside and extending his endorsement to Trump, the unfolding narrative within the party reflects the intriguing dynamics of political alliances and ambitions.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Says Nikki Haley Will Find Herself Under 'Criminal Investigation' if She Refuses to Drop Out

Former Trump Staffer Expelled From Trump's North Hampshire Victory Party Over Photo With Alina Habba