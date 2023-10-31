The charming bed and breakfast in Utah, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, owned by Sister Wives star Meri Brown, has officially welcomed the spooky season. Fans recently pointed out an unsettling element in the background of one of the quaint inn's most recent photo updates on Instagram. Meri had her hair curled and thick eyeliner applied when she posed in her latest shot with her friend Jen, who was dressed in black. The furniture behind them was covered in black spider webs, but there was something much scarier lurking around the corner. A young girl wearing a white dress stood looking blankly into the camera, her hair obscuring her face. The TLC star captioned the post: "Beware the little ghosts and goblins that drop into @lizzies_heritage_inn."

As per The US Sun, fans instantly loved the spooky update and flooded the comments section: "Creepy lady in the white………Boo," one fan wrote. A second fan commented: "Alright Meri! That stuff is scary!!!" A horror third fan expressed: "Lizzie Borden!" Another third fan agreed: "Downright creepy." Many of Meri's fans commented on her new hairstyle: "I love this you all look great!!! I love your hair like this Meri!," a fifth fan said. "You should keep your hair like this Meri!," a sixth fan complimented. Meri relocated to the property and established her bed and breakfast in Utah, parting ways with her 54-year-old ex-husband Kody Brown. The reality personality launched her inn in 2017 but was forced to shut it down again in March 2021 because her mother passed away.

Even after their formal divorce in 2014, Kody and Meri had initially continued to be spiritually married. However, on January 10, 2023, Meri posted on Instagram and said: "In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing. After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship." Meri acknowledged when questioned if she would be amenable to reconciliation: "I would. I definitely would. But I don't think that he's interested." As per People, Christmas 2021 saw Meri's inn reopen. She announced the news on Instagram with a carousel of images showing her heritage inn decorated for the holiday season. "After being closed for two months since the passing of my sweet mom, today we welcome our first guests to the B&B and are back open for business," she previously wrote.

She added: "As I've spent the last couple weeks getting the house ready, I've smiled, I've cried, I've come across things I need to tell her. Things like, now I know why the electrician didn't call you back that day, why the doorbell only works sometimes and not others and you should try this new rice crispy treat flavor we planned on doing together," Meri concluded. "I'm nervous about doing this, she had it so dialed in and knew the drill. Yet, I'm excited to once again share the history and beauty of this home and the spirit within its [sic] walls."

