Emma Watson Goes Out On a Date with Alleged BF Ryan Walsh, Months After Breakup with Brandon Green

Emma Watson, the talented actress known for her role as Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" series, has been spotted on a date with businessman Ryan Walsh. This comes just a few months after her breakup with Brandon Green, whom she dated for 18 months.

According to The U.S. Sun, Watson values a partner who can match her intellect. Throughout her dating history, she has been linked to people like tech CEOs William "Mack" Knight, Brendan Iribe, and Brendan Wallace. Brandon Green, an executive at his father Philip Green's company the Arcadia Group, also falls into the category of brainy people Watson has been involved with. Walsh is reportedly very intelligent as well and appears to fit the bill, and Emma seems to be enjoying her time with him.

The pair were recently seen in Venice, where they were soaking up the sun and spending quality time together. They also enjoyed dinner with friends in the romantic Italian city. Their connection seems to have grown over time, as they have known each other for a while. Watson, being single now, is determined to make the most of her time and ensure that she has a good time with Walsh.

Walsh has an impressive background in the tech world, having held various roles in the industry. Three years ago, he founded a tech consultancy firm in Los Angeles, showcasing his entrepreneurial skills. Watson, on the other hand, pursued her studies in English literature at Brown University in the United States and spent a year back at Oxford's Worcester College. This year, she will be returning to Oxford to pursue a Masters in creative writing, showcasing her own intellectual pursuits.

Interestingly, Watson has previously expressed a preference for American men, stating that she finds them more upfront compared to English men. She appreciates their directness and openness in expressing their interest. She humorously recounted her culture shock upon arriving in America and experiencing American dating customs, where a guy simply said, "I like you. You're great. Let's go on a date. Let's do it." Watson found this refreshing compared to the more reserved and restrained approach she had encountered with English men. However, she did joke about their choice of footwear, mentioning that flip-flops were not her preferred style.

As Watson continues to navigate her personal life, it is clear that she values intelligence and openness in her romantic relationships. While the details of their relationship remain private, it's evident that Watson is embracing her single status and enjoying her time with Walsh. As long as there are no socks and sandals involved, it seems Emma is content with her American dating experiences.