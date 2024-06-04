Donald Trump's Edited Fox News Interview Raises Concerns: "He’s a Deranged Rambling Mess"

A Fox News interview with former President Donald Trump aired on Sunday, and the thing people noticed about that video was that it seemed to create more confusing questions than give sorted answers. Many accused the interview of being very clearly heavily edited. It very transparently had numerous abrupt cuts while Trump was still speaking, leading many viewers of the video to wonder what was removed from the footage. The topics discussed covered Trump's recent conviction on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump repeated his claims that the verdict was biased and a 'scam' orchestrated by his political enemies. He said Republicans have 'stuck together' in viewing it as a 'weaponization of the Justice Department,' as per Fox News. However, Trump also made some very controversial statements that drew the attention of the people. He suggested that if sentenced to prison or home confinement, there could be a 'breaking point' for the public—a remark some interpreted as hinting at potential political violence, as per The Seattle Times. The Fox hosts did not challenge this concerning rhetoric.

check out the cut here. Trump's interview on Fox & Friends was clearly heavily edited pic.twitter.com/l2BTMrHST4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2024

Trump further claimed Democrats were an 'enemy from within,' posing a greater threat than foreign adversaries like Russia or China. He called his opponents 'sick,' 'deranged,' and 'evil' people. Again, the friendly Fox interviewers did not push back on this divisive language. While praising Trump's 'good mood' after his conviction, the Fox hosts echoed his talking point that prosecuting a former President was something seen in 'banana republics,' not stable democracies. However, they did not mention that Trump previously called for jailing political opponents like Hillary Clinton.

Fox and Friends has to tape and edit the hell out of Trump’s interview as usual. They can’t go live with him anymore because he’s a deranged rambling mess, so they have to clean everything up as best they can with edits. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2024

Amid all this, independent journalists like Aaron Rupar and others flagged the obvious cuts. Some alleged the awkward editing was due to Trump going off on problematic tangents that Fox wanted to remove. Former prosecutor Ron Filipkowski speculated Fox has to heavily edit Trump's interviews because he has become a 'deranged rambling mess' who could not be aired live without clean-up. Many also wondered what controversial or unpalatable remarks from the former President were left on the cutting room floor by the typically friendly Fox News and if the network was shielding Trump from tougher questioning on his conviction and controversial statements.

On policy, Trump reiterated his support for fossil fuels and promised to swiftly end the Russia-Ukraine war by getting Putin and Zelenskyy 'in a room,' though he did not explain how. He also vowed to carry out mass deportations exceeding Eisenhower's Operation Wetback. Trump is now facing potential prison time and a lengthy appeals process. With that, he's still dealing with 3 more criminal cases on top of all this. Yet Trump is still running for president in 2024. Imagine if he actually wins and gets back into the White House!