Donald Trump Has a Bizarre Definition of ‘Groceries’ And We Bet You Were Not Ready for It!

One of Donald Trump’s most popular campaign promises was bringing down the prices of groceries. He vowed to take a look at the surging prices for essential goods on his first day back in office. However, in reality, the economy is not very favorable for working-class Americans at the moment, especially after the President’s Liberation Day tariffs announcement.

He announced a universal “baseline” 10% tariff on all goods imported into the United States. From 10% on UK goods and 20% on EU goods to much steeper tariffs of 50% on some countries, Trump’s trade war has already begun.

Amid a watershed moment for global trade, the Republican leader is much more intrigued by the very concept of groceries rather than the rising prices. The man has a real fascination with the word, used to sum up disparate food items sold in retail stores. He has been mentioning it for quite a while now; after all, it was a major part of his 2024 election campaign.

Previously, he said, “Very simple word, groceries. Like almost, you know, who uses the word. I started using the word, the groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple over a short period of time.”

Trump: I won on groceries. Very simple word, groceries. Like almost, you know, who uses the word. I started using the word. The groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time. pic.twitter.com/4hDzdJFrTz — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2024

On Liberation Day, he once again talked about “groceries.” A day earlier at the White House, Donald Trump said, “It’s like an old-fashioned word, but it’s a beautiful word, a very descriptive word. The groceries are coming down. I inherited a grocery situation.” He then talked about the rising prices.

“Groceries. It sort of says a bag with different things in it. Groceries went through the roof and I campaigned on that. I talked about the word ‘groceries’ for a lot, and energy costs are now down. Groceries are down,” Donald Trump claimed.

While speaking with Newsmax later that day, he once again brought it up, saying,” The groceries went way up. An old-fashioned word, it’s a very descriptive word. Groceries have gone through the roof.”

While it’s definitely not odd for the President to talk about groceries, his definition sure is odd. In particular, people are surprised to see how he can’t help but marvel at the word while discussing a serious issue like the prices of these essential goods.

Trump: “An old fashioned term that we use — groceries. I used it on the campaign. It’s such an old fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. It says a bag with different things in it.” pic.twitter.com/XbPXk2w4kA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2025

On social media, his remarks on “groceries” have been met with diverse reactions. Many have suggested that his obsession with the term might come from his lack of common shopping experiences. “He is unfamiliar with the term because he hasn’t brought any — possibly ever,” said one X user.

Some have used humor to take a jab at the President, who thinks groceries are just “a bag with different things in it.”

“Yes, I haven’t heard ‘groceries’ since my grandmother and I used to go to the dry goods store for our sundries,” one X user wrote, referring to Trump calling the term “old-fashioned.”

there’s a real chance he’s actually never grocery shopped in his entire life. — Harrison Kinsley (@Sentdex) April 3, 2025

Another person joked, “This is how I used to write essays in the 6th grade when there was a word count minimum.” A bunch of people are also intrigued to know what Donald Trump thinks is the “new-fashioned” term for groceries.

