Donald Trump’s Tariff Obsession Hits New Heights—Will He Take Trade War to the Next Level?

The recent news from President Donald Trump about adding new tariffs has shaken up the economic and political worlds here in the U.S. This is his boldest move yet to protect our businesses and products. He wants to put a 25% tax on all cars and car parts coming from other countries.

This new rate could mean changes for everyone buying cars and for the whole economy, too. Experts are saying we might see some important effects from this decision.

BREAKING: Trump has just hiked tariffs on cars built outside the U.S. to 25%.

Experts warn this could raise the average price of a new car by $3,500 to $12,000. So next time you complain about inflation, make sure you’re blaming the right guy. pic.twitter.com/3nDG8FwvfS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 26, 2025

Goldman Sachs has cautioned that the proposed tariffs might lead to a substantial increase in inflation rates, potentially reaching as high as 3.5% by this year, aka 2025. This one is quite a jump from the 2% that the Federal Reserve aims for. They predict that the economy could slow down quite a bit, with a growth rate of just 0.2% each year.

Furthermore, there might be more individuals finding it difficult to secure jobs since the rate of unemployment is expected to increase up to 4.5%. Such predictions imply that the tariffs would pose widespread and daunting implications for the economy.

Trump’s government thinks that the tariffs they’re implementing are necessary to protect American businesses and jobs from what they claim are unfair trade practices by foreign countries, particularly China and Mexico. The president has indicated, “We will be much more considerate in comparison to what they have done,” which suggests that the new tariffs won’t be as severe as have been imposed by other nations.

But some experts have their doubts.

Economist Ilhan Geckil has pointed out, “Trump’s policies are protectionist, diverging from free market principles,” indicating that companies are going to have to get used to this new way of doing things pretty quickly.

The political ramifications of Trump’s tariff tactics are definitely worth considering. Although Biden’s team was against Trump’s tariffs when he was running for office, they’ve actually ended up taking a similar approach. They’ve kept many of the tariffs that Trump put in place and have even added some new ones.

President Biden: “I hope Trump re-thinks the tariffs, I think it’s a counterproductive thing to do— we’re surrounded by 2 oceans and 2 allies: Mexico and Canada. The last thing we need to do is screw up those relationships.” (November 2024)

pic.twitter.com/GcQFQZjrfG — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 22, 2025

These new tariffs target key sectors such as solar panels and electric cars. It appears that a lot of decision-makers in the U.S. now feel that we need to be harder on China in trade because of their business practices.

Reactions around the world to the impending tariffs have been somewhat of a mixed bag. A lot of countries are preparing to fight back with their tariffs, which could really stir up trouble in the way we all buy and sell stuff around the world.

The automobile industry is really worried; almost half the cars bought in the U.S. last year came from other countries, and they were worth a whopping $330 billion. Big shots in the industry are saying that if these tariffs go through, it could be really bad for car making and mean we all end up paying more for our rides.

Looking to the future, no one’s really sure what’s going to happen with the U.S. and trading with other countries.

Everyone’s keeping an eye on what happens after April 2, when Trump is set to announce these new tariffs. Experts are trying to figure out if this tough stance will help American companies make more stuff here at home or if it’ll just make our economic troubles even bigger.

Donald Trump’s latest action with tariffs is a big turning point in how the U.S. does trade. It might change how we get along with other countries we buy and sell stuff with, and it could affect the way our economy works for a long time in the future.