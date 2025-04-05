U.S. Army Faces Major Cuts Under Trump’s Watch—90,000 Troops Could Be Slashed

The Department of Defense of the United States is looking forward to executing a huge reduction in their troops, with the numbers reportedly being nearly 90,000 active-duty soldiers. The talk of army reduction has emerged concerning the amount of financial pressure, and three officials are even familiar with this matter.

The sources verified that there have been internal discussions on this subject as the administration is considering reducing the force size by approximately being in between 3,60,000 and 4,20,000, and it is indeed a huge reduction from the current US army size, which is roughly 4,50,00 personnel. However, it is still a matter of confusion as to whether this thing is applicable to the Army Reserve or the National Guard.

This would be after some troops were given a 15% (!) boost in pay in the last annual defense policy bill. https://t.co/RyaUx5k8bj — Jonathan Nicholson (@JNicholsonInDC) April 4, 2025

The report also stated that these discussions are indeed a serious matter now, concerning the fact that the footprints of the US are now shrinking in the Middle East and Africa while they are seeking to expand its presence to counter the rise of Beijing across the Indo-Pacific border.

There’s been the recent DOGE-led crackdown on the federal government expenditures for cutting the “waste” as Pete Hegseth, the Defense Secretary of the administration executed the Pentagon for formulating the plans to cut the budget by 8% . And the fact that raises the eyebrows is, the budget was nearly a trillion dollar one.

The Donald Trump administration is seemingly cracking down on “woke” policies along with programs that are gender-sensitive, that too within the armed forces.

A minimum of six US federal agencies are providing their employees a new “deferred resignation” opportunity as the current political administration started implementing the cut offs on a mass perspective which has been eventually led by Elon Musk’s DOGE administration.

Defense Secretary, Hegseth, offered a “voluntary early retirement” offer in a brief memo but also did warn that the “exemptions should be rare.” Another senior defense official stated that roughly about 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs would be slashed to achieve a a 5% to 8% cut in the Pentagon’s workforce.

It doesn’t even close here, as the department has faced another blow when Hegseth accidentally leaked the attack plans of Yemen by adding the editor of The Atlantic magazine to a secretive group chat and eventually compromised the officials of the US on the commercial signal app.

Steven Stebbins is the Inspector General of the Pentagon and his team is expected to investigate the way Hegseth has used the app to evaluate the extent to which the Secretary and the other defense personnel compiled “policies and procedures to use a commercial messaging application for official business.”

This particular investigation has been requested by a couple of top members from the Senate Armed Services Committee, a Republican and a Democrat.