Kamala Harris Finally Speaks Regarding 2024 Election Loss—Admits Shock Over Trump Win

Kamala Harris was in utter shock after her election loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 US elections. The presidential race proved Kamala was not the people’s choice despite the constant efforts. After Biden stepped down from the race, Kamala got a chance to take part in the elections. She had the support of Barack Obama. However, that was not enough for her to win the election.

Recently, Harris broke her silence and spoke at the Leading Women Defined Summit in California this week. She was optimistic and stated the importance of being courageous. She said, “When one person, when a few stand with the courage, that is the courage exhibited by the leaders in this room every day.”

BREAKING: In a stunning appearance , Kamala Harris just spoke out for the first time against Donald Trump in his second term. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/kTf1CJKdQ5 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) April 4, 2025

She further says if one has courage, then fear is also present. The acknowledgment of fear is courage in itself. Harris stated, “The courage to say what is happening is wrong, the courage to say that there is a way that we must chart to get through this.

However, she reiterated the importance of understanding how powerful democracy is and everyone should hold on to it. Thus, this courage is contagious. She sounded hopeful and expected that people would be resilient in their fight to maintain democracy. After her temporary absence, Kamala assures everyone that she isn’t going anywhere; she will be active politically.

Kamala’s shock at losing the election is real as her crowd size and support were huge. People were feeling they had better fundraising and more people in the field to ensure her victory. However, that didn’t happen when Trump won the elections.

Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution. He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses. https://t.co/v4f8HbhmGU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 23, 2024

Kamala could not have imagined her defeat after warning everyone about Trump’s tariff hike. Her video with a warning to Americans about the imposition of sales tax is going viral even now. Everyone is starting to believe what she is saying. Many netizens are saying the video is relevant now that Trump has put a 10-60% tariff on goods.

With a loss of $2 trillion in the stock market, the American economy is already in crisis. Trump’s tariffs have also resulted in other countries retaliating with their increase in the tariffs. This trade war will not end if the Trump administration implements the hike.

Amie Parnes who is a co-author on a book that’s about the 2024 election, says how shocked the whole Harris was. She wrote the FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House to bring certain inside scoops to light. It covers the Biden, Kamala, and Trump campaigns in detail during the elections. Parnes also appeared on the Somebody’s Gotta Win with Tara Palmer podcast and said, “She was completely shocked, and Tim Walz was shocked.

According to Parnes, they must have thought their victory was right around the corner. However, now they are seen saying we did not have a chance. The loss has made them truly humble.

Another co-author of the book, Jonathan Allen, chimed in saying how reluctant Barack Obama was to support Harris. Maybe he already knew that she couldn’t win against Trump and his supporters. Looking at the election results, she may not have been the best Democratic choice; therefore, the faith in her victory was not much.