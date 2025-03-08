Could Tim Walz Replace Donald Trump? Here’s What the Internet Thinks!

Tim Walz has not been shy about his aspirations to be the next President of the United States. The Governor of Minnesota threw his hat in the ring by mentioning that he could “consider” running for President.

One of the most highly discussed topics in American politics is who the next person to lead the country will be. As for the GOP candidates, Glenn Youngkin, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, and Marco Rubio’s names have been mentioned.

Donald Trump Jr’s name has also been brought up. Even though the President’s son hasn’t expressed an interest in politics, he has been fairly active during his father’s stint as President. He also played a key role in lobbying for Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance. Rumors about Don running as the 2028 GOP candidate have been around.

Another Trump kid who shows promise when it comes to politics is Barron Trump. The teenager’s appearance at his father’s inauguration ceremony had people convinced that he was “born to lead.” Trump supporters even started selling merch and badges that read “Barron Trump President 2044.”

Tim Walz is another person who made his intentions to be considered as a candidate clear. In an interview with The New Yorker Radio Hour, the Minnesota governor expressed his interest in running for president.

Walz who is a Nebraska native has been the governor of Minnesota since 2019. He has also served as a ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

“If I think I could offer something… I would certainly consider that,” he admitted during the interview. Walz was already chosen once to be the democratic nominee for Vice President. The 60-year-old served as Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“I would certainly consider that.” Failed VP candidate Tim Walz doesn’t rule out running for President in 2028, and offers a couple names on the Democrat bench he could see leading the ticket. via The New Yorker Radio Hour pic.twitter.com/v7qjCh70DO — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 4, 2025

“I had a friend tell me, ‘Never turn down a job you haven’t been offered,’” Walz had joked in the same interview. He also quickly noted that he is “not arrogant” when it comes to knowing that there are a “lot of people that can do this.”

A Reddit thread that discussed Tim Walz’s possibility of being the next Presidential candidate gained traction. “He was 100% the better candidate,” one user noted. “I’d consider voting for him, but I want to see him doing anything right now,” another added.

Several users strongly supported the possibility of Walz being chosen as the next Democratic candidate while noting that they would vote for him. “I’d vote for him. He’s definitely down to earth and represents the average American,” one netizen commented.

“Teacher, great dad, loving husband, veteran, football coach, gun owner/hunter, pro-worker, and has done amazing things for the people of Minnesota,” one user wrote while listing all of Walz’s qualifications. “Thus, there is literally no way MAGA would vote for him,” the same user added.

Yes, please. He’s a real progressive that workers can get behind. Would love a Walz campaign. — Ricky (@RickF_III) March 3, 2025

One netizen noted how Walz’s political ideologies might not make him a favorite amongst the Americans. “He led a gay-straight alliance back in the early 2000s. That’s an unforgivable crime to half the country,” one comment read.

Another netizen joined the conversation while strongly expressing their disapproval of seeing the Governor as the next President. “I’m sorry, but no. Please no. I like Tim Walz, but right now, the Democrats have a serious brand issue and are in dire need of fresh faces,” the user added.