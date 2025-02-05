Tim Walz Slams Trump’s Presidency with a Viral Elon Musk Tweet—Internet Cheers “Finally, Somebody Said It!”

Tim Walz broke his silence for the first time after the Democrats lost the presidency to Donald Trump. In his latest tweet, the former vice president runner took a jab at Trump and Elon Musk together, killing two birds with one stone. While it’s only been two weeks since the president has returned to the White House, much has changed within just a few days. From new executive orders to tariff impose, Trump has surprised the world with his unexpected endeavors. However, while for his political rivals, it’s not easy to continue the fight, Tim Walz has found a new way.

The Democrat posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Elon Musk is a terrible president.” The tweet garnered over 19 million views within hours, and many were surprised to see his way of attacking Trump’s presidency with banter.

The internet applauded Walz for his bold tactics. Many praised him, saying, “Finally, somebody said it,” or “Speak your truth hard.” Others joined in on the joke, further humoring visitors with, “And Trump is just as bad a VP!”

Some of Tim’s supporters also begged for him to “send help.” One user commented, “Elon Musk is running this country to the ground. I wish we had elected people like you in charge of this country.” “We are still waiting for the rightful President and Vice President to be seated,” another person wrote.

Elon Musk is a terrible president. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) February 3, 2025

Perhaps many people related to Tim Walz’s thoughts as Americans are still trying to figure out Musk’s role in Trump’s administration. The tech billionaire has long been voicing his support for the president, and now he also has “top secret security clearance.” According to CNN, Elon is actually a “special government employee,” yet he is not in full-time federal service, nor is he a volunteer. So what is Elon doing with Trump? People seem to be looking for the answer all along.

As the Tesla founder’s power continues to grow in the United States, many have been concerned about his controversial plans to overreach several government departments. Previously, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren also slammed Musk. However, Trump reassured that Elon “can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval.”

Meanwhile, the tweet from Tim Walz came as a surprise to many as his other statements are not as harsh as this. The Minnesota governor has been at war with Elon Musk for a long time now. Just a few days ago, the SpaceX founder threatened Walz with legal action following his “Nazi Salute” remark on Musk’s gesture at Trump’s inauguration.

Prior to that, during a rally in Detroit, Michigan, the former vice president candidate referred to Elon as “that gay guy,” fueling a new controversy. Musk counter-attacked him with a simple response – “I have no problem being called gay tbh.” His reaction downplayed the potential offense Walz intended to cause.