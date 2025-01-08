‘Glad To Have A Babysitter For Donald’: Melania Trump Reportedly Happy That Elon Musk Is Always Around Donald Trump

Elon Musk is said to be spending most of his time at Mar-a-Lago after the 2024 presidential election victory of Donald Trump. According to sources, Melania Trump has no issues with this setup as she feels that Musk’s connection with Trump will be an advantage for her husband.

A source said, “Melania is happy to have someone like Musk around Donald. She might even join him on some projects if he sticks around. She’s focused on her own life and isn’t bothered by her husband’s political work with others. So far, she has no problems with Musk.”

Another insider says that Melania keeps herself to herself and does not engage in anything that has to do with politics with Trump. “Melania is in a good mood, focusing on her interests. She does not mind the fact that Musk is spending his time with Donald. Now Trump is surrounded by numerous people trying to influence him, and she is well aware of this,” the source added.

According to reports, Trump has been using Mar-a-Lago as the central hub ever since he began his 2024 presidential campaign. He has reportedly had Elon Musk with him nearly every day, and the latter has been acting as an advisor on decisions Trump will make once he returns to the White House. He will officially return to office on January 20, 2025, becoming the second U.S. president to serve two non-consecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland.

Musk’s role in the Trump campaign has been significant. Many believe that the billionaire played a key part in Trump’s political comeback, which Trump himself acknowledged. Musk will now take on a new role in Trump’s administration as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

The new DOGE will aim at reducing the government’s expenditure and waste. Musk will team up with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and the duo will act as outside volunteers. The department will be advisory in nature and will not be an official part of the government. Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, will be vice president and the duo will be sworn into office during the presidential inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump seems to be quite content to keep out of the limelight, and by the looks of it, she doesn’t care about the increasing influence of Musk on Donald Trump’s political deals. For now, she seems to enjoy the fact that Elon Musk is around her husband.