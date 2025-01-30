Elon Musk’s Mom Wants Him to ‘Sue Everyone’—Here’s Why

Elon Musk’s infamous hand gesture at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony was interpreted in multiple ways. Some saw it as an expression of joy while few just dismissed it as clumsy. But most people called it a ‘Nazi salute’, including several news outlets.

Musk being his usual self didn’t try to subdue the controversy with a clarification. Instead, he chose to post Nazi-themed jokes on his official X account, which added fuel to the fire.

In one of the tweets, he wrote, “Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations! Some people will Goebbels anything down! Stop Gőring your enemies! His pronouns would’ve been He/Himmler! Bet you did nazi that coming.”

Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations! Some people will Goebbels anything down! Stop Gőring your enemies! His pronouns would’ve been He/Himmler! Bet you did nazi that coming 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 23, 2025

But if you think Musk stopped here, you are wrong! Most recently, he virtually attended the campaign of a German political party. While addressing nearly 4,000 people, he insisted that German people should take pride in their culture and history.

He further said there’s “frankly too much of a focus on past guilt and we need to move beyond that,” while referring to the Nazi era. As the crowd cheered for him, he added, “Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their parents, their great-grandparents.”

Musk’s recent jokes and statements related to Nazis are making it hard for people to move past his hand gesture controversy. As the backlash keeps flowing in amid the debate, Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk has come up with an idea.

She is now publicly suggesting her son to sue the media houses that called his gesture a ‘Nazi salute’. On January 29, she asked him to sue CNN over a panel discussion that focused on the Tesla owner’s hand gesture.

Maye wrote on X, “I have been receiving so much hatred because of the CNN panel with [Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell] yelling about Nazi salutes. Elon Musk, please sue them.”

I have been receiving so much hatred because of the @CNN panel with @crampell yelling about Nazi salutes. @elonmusk , please sue them.

Thank you @ScottJenningsKY for trying to intervene with the truth. https://t.co/YsswNI7GSP — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) January 29, 2025

The billionaire said that it was a “good idea” to go after the media house. Upon a netizen’s suggestion, Maye then asked him to “sue Guardian and News Hour too.”

Tagging Elon Musk, an X user said, “I think its time to sue Tim Walz and Rachel Maddow. The Nazi hoax had gone on long enough.”

To this, Maye Musk replied, “Agree, otherwise they won’t stop.”

While Elon Musk is barely making attempts to clear the air and instead has been making things worse by cracking jokes and asking Germans to move past it, netizens are supporting their idea to legally go after media houses and other public figures who called him out.

Someone tweeted, “I’m so sorry, Maye!! They will never stop till you teach them a lesson!! Elon’s gotta sue them hard and heavy!! We should start boycotting CNN’s advertisers! The only thing they understand is loss of income!”

I’m so sorry, Maye!!

They will never stop till you teach them a lesson!! Elon’s gotta sue them hard and heavy!! We should start boycotting CNN’s advertisers! The only thing they understand is loss of income!

Just tell us how we can help you, Mama Musk, we love you!

💯❤️😘😘 — Melinda Jackson (@galleriagifts) January 29, 2025

“They have all gotten out of hand. Defamation laws are on the books for a reason. For some reason Dems think they can break any law they want but then pounce the minute just gossip says one of us have. I say we should start applying the laws to them – and harshly,” wrote another X user.

AOC included!! They have all gotten out of hand. Defamation laws are on the books for a reason. For some reason Dems think they can break any law they want but then pounce the minute just gossip says one of us have. I say we should start applying the laws to them – and harshly. — Juju (@Teacrumpets) January 29, 2025

It wouldn’t be a shock if Elon Musk actually ends up suing all news outlets since he previously expressed his desire to witness all media houses being replaced by X as primary information source “on Earth.”