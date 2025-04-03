“She was right about everything”—The Internet Can’t Get Over Kamala Harris’ Eerie Warning About Trump’s Tariffs

A viral footage of Kamala Harris repeatedly warning Americans that Donald Trump will impose a “sales tax” that would “devastate” them has resurfaced. Social media users are finding the video relevant in the wake of the president’s flurry new tariffs announced this Wednesday.

Donald Trump sent shockwaves around the world when he followed every one of us through his tariff threats on his ‘what he calls Liberation Day.’ He imposed a 10% baseline tax on imports from every country and higher tariff rates on several nations. This also includes 34% tax on imports from China and 20% on the European Union. Global leaders say that the tariffs are a “major blow to the world economy,” and stock markets have plummeted.

Trump claims that the import levies, which range from 10% to 49%, will do to US trading partners what they have long done to the US, bringing manufacturing and jobs back to the country. However, during her 2024 presidential campaign, Harris warned that they would cost American families $4,000 per year.

If only someone warned us that Trump would enact tariffs… Oh wait! @KamalaHarris did over and over and over again. pic.twitter.com/LCmZuKLTB2 — Shontel Brown (@ShontelMBrown) April 2, 2025

A video compiling several clips of her warnings has been circulating on social media since Trump’s announcement. “If only someone warned us that Trump would enact tariffs…Oh wait! @KamalaHarris did over and over and over again,” an X user wrote alongside the footage.

In the first clip, Harris said: “Tariffs on all imports that he has described would be a 20% sales tax in essence on basic necessities for the average American worker, average American family totaling almost $4,000 a year – that is no small matter.”

In a second warning, Harris adds: “He wants to impose what is, in effect, a national sales tax on everyday products and basic necessities that we import from other countries, that will devastate Americans. It will mean higher prices on just about every one of your daily needs.”

On another occasion, the former vice president remarked: “Let’s be clear that the Trump administration resulted in a trade deficit, one of the highest we’ve ever seen in the history of America. He invited trade wars.”

She keeps explaining in a fourth clip: “Understand that part of his plan is to put in place a national sales tax of at least 20% on everyday goods and necessities and that by economists’ estimates, independent economists, would cost you as the American consumer and taxpayer an additional $4,000 a year.”

The footage concluded with Harris comparing her and Trump’s economic policies. “Mine will strengthen the economy, this will make it weaker,” she said.

Supporters of Kamala Harris have been highlighting her warning and claiming she was “right about everything”. One person wrote: “Kamala Harris told y’all Donald Trump would impose tariffs on everyday goods and basic necessities that we import from other countries that would unfortunately cost the average family 4,000$ a year, and y’all took her as a joke.”

We’re about to find out how harmful his tariffs are for Americans. Which yes VP Kamala Harris warned everyone about. pic.twitter.com/eSgEFLBW1h — sky (@skylikeajedi) March 4, 2025

Another posted: “When the tax increase aka tariffs hits your pocket just remember Kamala Harris was right about everything.” A third said: “This Liberation Day nonsense is why I voted for Kamala Harris. Her administration wouldn’t be setting a calendar day to purposely tank the economy because she didn’t understand the consequences of massive amounts of tariffs to pay for tax cuts to the wealthy.”

However, Trump supporters praised his decision, citing reciprocal tariffs as one of his core campaign promises and a reason they voted for him. One said: “lol! He literally told everyone at every single one of his campaign rallies that he was going to enact tariffs!”

Another commented: “Trump warned us. He said it over and over. That is why we voted for him. Get over it.” Speaking of Harris, one Trump supporter claimed: “She just wanted to give everything away for free.”