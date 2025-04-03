“Is That Really Trump?”—Donald Trump’s ‘Uber Orange’ Look at Liberation Day Steals the Spotlight

One can call Donald Trump many names, but one you can’t blame him for is being tan. At least naturally tan. Given how much golf the president plays, it’s astonishing how he is not tanned and why he would need to use an orange spray tan.

Well, he doesn’t, so here we are.

Donald Trump stepped out on Liberation Day to talk to his people. People who have voted for him with sincerity and wish he would bring down the prices. But Donald Trump waged a full on trade war with allies and nations all over the world.

The only thing getting liberated in the United States would be ties of friendships and money from the wallets of everyday Americans.

Most of the world was shaking in their boots as their stock market crashed. However, internet users were making the best of the moment.

Social media platforms were ripe with comments on Donald Trump looking “uber orange”. Users took to X.com, Trump’s buddy Elon Musk‘s platform, to make fun of him.

Trump’s “orange” appearance has been a topic of conversation since his 2016 presidential campaign. And on Trump’s Liberation Day, people are simply obsessed with it.

More than 52% of Trump is orange spray tan. pic.twitter.com/VaDl0P4POa — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) October 2, 2021

X users were also concerned about the president’s hair staying on his head when he is outside. X users ridiculed the president on the website, concentrating on his appearance rather than his words.

One of the X users commented how the makeup looked heavy on the orange. Other users wondered if it was the makeup or the paint he had used.

The Internet commented if Donald Trump could get more orange than this. One also interlinked his orange colour with the tariff announcements.

this is unedited

trumps looking extra orange today pic.twitter.com/PiftzMYs7l — morris (@morr1ss) April 2, 2025

It’s not only his orange face that caught the eye of the people watching the live speech. Donald Trump famously wears a toupee. Everyone on the internet was also wondering if his toupee would be able to withstand the windy day.

One of the comments on the x also said that the wind should do its thing and fly away with Trump’s toupee. Commenters asked if wind can liberate Donald Trump from his hair. Another commenter said that Donald Trump’s hair is hanging by a thread.

Someone who has a base that pushes so hard on toxic masculinity, Donald Trump sure uses a lot of makeup. Donald Trump also has had hair transplant surgery. It falls under gender-affirming treatments. Shouldn’t this fact be known to his base? But we digress.

When an X user in January showed what Donald Trump might look like without his spray tan and toupee, X users went crazy.

Trump without his orange/brown spray tan and hairpiece. pic.twitter.com/69z0ZYA5na — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) October 31, 2024

When an anonymous X user posted a mock-up image of Trump in his natural habitat, the comments section went into overdrive.

We may not be able to do anything about the tariffs, and the stock market may look like a sinking ship. But the internet can make sure we laugh as we sink.