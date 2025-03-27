Kamala Harris’ Wealth Comes Nowhere Near Trump’s—Ex VP’s Net Worth Revealed!

Kamala Harris, the former American VP is the children of immigrant parents and in her memoir The Truths We Hold, she wrote, “We weren’t rich in financial terms, but the values we internalized provided a different kind of wealth.” While it might be true that Harris had started her journey from humble beginnings, her rise has been spectacular because of her career as a member of the government and also because of her marriage to Doug Emhoff, a lawyer.

Despite rising to great heights when compared to where she started, Kamala Harris still has a long way to go to reach Donald Trump’s level of net worth. The American President’s net worth now stands at around $4.5 billion and Harris’ is, as reported by Forbes, around $8 million.

The difference between the net worths of these two is huge and even with a new book deal coming in, Harris is not likely to get anywhere closer to where Trump stands. This new book, which would be talking about her experiences with Joe Biden at the White House, has reportedly secured a deal of $20 million, which is the largest deal that any VP in history has been able to make.

Harris’ memoir did help her add some value to her net worth as, “In 2018, she made around $320,000 from her memoir The Truths We Hold, and in 2019, she earned around $280,000 in book publishing advances, putting her total income from her memoir over half a million dollars.”

Moreover, in her career, which includes her positions as district attorney of San Francisco, U.S. Senator, and eventually Vice President, she never made more than $235,000 per year. Therefore, the major part of her net worth comes from her marriage with Doug Emhoff, who earned $1 million a year when he worked as a big shot entertainment lawyer.

As reported by Town & Country, “Since Harris and Emhoff began filing joint taxes, the couple has reported over $1 million in income per year. However, once Harris assumed the Vice Presidency, Emhoff left his job and joined Georgetown University’s law school as a member of faculty, and his income has dropped to around $200,000 per year.”

在 Instagram 查看这篇帖子 Javelin (@javelin_dc) 分享的帖子

Town & Country further reported about the home of Harris and Emhoff that the latter purchased in 2012. It was mentioned, “The estimated market value on the home, per Zillow, is around $5 million. (Forbes estimates it around $4.4 million.) When Harris became Vice President, she sold her San Francisco apartment and D.C. apartment.”

While this stands to be the present net worth of the former American VP, if Harris had successfully risen the ranks and went on to become the American President, her pay cheques would have reached $400,000, which would have contributed significantly to increase her net worth.