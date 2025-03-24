JD Vance Surpasses Kamala Harris—Becomes the Least Liked Vice President in US History!

Vice Presidents are the most overshadowed political figures. They don’t have an agenda and are always left behind to answer for their presidents.

JD Vance is no different. The only difference between JD and their predecessors is that vice presidents were liked by their presidents. However, with JD, all the limelight is stolen by Elon Musk.

Musk is the “first buddy.” He attends meetings, budget discussions, and security briefs and always stands for President Donald Trump. JD Vance can only be seen hovering in the back at public events. The people are hardly aware of him in front of Trump and Musk.

Since he is hardly seen or heard from and his poll numbers are underground.

Vice President Kamala Harris had the lowest poll ratings when she came into the office. However, Vice President JD Vance has beaten her in this record. He has the lowest approval ratings of any incoming vice president.

JD Vance’s record-low approval shows he’s out of touch, selling out the working class for elite power. His Trump loyalty tanks his credibility, America deserves better than this divisive VP. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) March 22, 2025

Early in his term, Vance struggled with declining favorability ratings. Since the poll numbers depend on the administration’s policies, they are bound to change a lot. But in JD Vance’s case, they never recovered.

Vance’sPresident Donald Trump has made Vance’s problems worse. In his recent Fox News interview, Trump refused to name JD Vance his successor. Additionally, there are whispers that Donald Trump Jr. would run for president in 2028, which might make Vance’s situation much more difficult.

“We’re working on it.” Steve Bannon says Trump will run for, and win, a third term in 2028. (Video: NewsNation) pic.twitter.com/oycAONyOb3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 19, 2025

MAGA base is loyal to Trump and Trump only. JD Vance may never be able to garner their favor in front of another Trump.

When Trump chose Vance as his running partner, he had the least experience among vice presidential candidates in modern history. This made him the third-youngest vice president in U.S. history. However, this never played in his favor. He never received the positive media coverage he had hoped for. Even when defending Trump Trump, he created potholes for his own journey.

Trump’s executive actions and Elon Musk’s power in the White House have mostly overshadowed his media coverage.

Elon Musk arrived at the White House on Marine One, carrying an Air Force One plush toy. pic.twitter.com/3egkE7wKjn — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) February 20, 2025

Washington’s Bill Scher’s analysis of polling data for JD Vance was not favorable. Vance’s favorability is worse than Harris’s at the same two-month mark, possibly worse than any new vice president in polling history.

Vance’s favorability now has an average of 41.7% favorable to 44.8% unfavorable on Real Clear Politics.

In an unprecedented and unconstitutional move, Donald Trump is looking to run for president again in 2028. This would be him following in the footsteps of his pal Vladimir Putin. With this, Vance’s chances of winning over the MAGA camp appear minimal. Given his current position, Vance might have trouble leaving his legacy and winning over GOP supporters.

BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. considers 2028 presidential run – Mediate pic.twitter.com/ZBGxzKMW5y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 7, 2025

Vice President Vance’s declining approval ratings are noteworthy. They may impact the political climate leading up to the 2028 elections. With Donald Trump Junior planning to put a hat in the field, JD may never have the public image he hopes for. With that, his dreams of ever running for president may end up in dreams.

Vance’s efforts to reverse the trend and win back the trust of GOP voters will be critical in the upcoming months.