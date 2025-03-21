Did Kamala Harris Drink Before Meetings? JD Vance Makes Big Allegations About Former VP

Vice President JD Vance recently made a wild claim about his predecessor, Kamala Harris. He said that her famous “word salads” might’ve had a little something to do with knocking back some alcohol before meetings. He threw shade at her on Vince Coglianese’s podcast, saying he doesn’t “have four shots of vodka before every meeting.”

This has stirred the pot in the political world, with some slamming his words as made up, while his fans are all for it.

This dig comes after Vance had a heated exchange with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, which has people talking even more about him. He’s not afraid to say what’s on his mind, even if it upsets some people.

The folks at the White House haven’t said anything about it yet. And as for Harris, she’s keeping mum now that she’s with CAA Speakers. She’s probably too busy with her new gig to worry about this.

Vance took to the podcast world to set himself apart from Harris, saying he has a more down-to-earth approach to being VP.

“That’s one way I think that Kamala really tried to bring herself into the role—these word salads. I think I would need the help of a lot of alcohol to answer a question the way Kamala Harris answered questions,” Vance said.

This ex-Ohio senator doesn’t usually hit the bottle before sitting down for talks, and he implied that Harris might need a drink or two to get through her job. The Conservatives have been trying to paint Harris as not really cutting it as VP since Biden’s team took over.

Over the last seven days, communities in Southern California have experienced horrific loss due to wildfires. President Biden and I have remained in close contact with federal, state, and local officials, and our Administration will continue to provide resources to support… pic.twitter.com/CAmDUVn8un — Vice President Kamala Harris Archived (@VP46Archive) January 14, 2025

Apart from what he said about Harris’s way of speaking, Vance also said, “My sense is that there wasn’t a level of trust between Biden and Harris.” JD Vance admitted that he was guessing, but he felt like Biden and Harris didn’t click the same way.

Then he talked about his deal with Trump, saying, “Luckily, I’m in a situation where the president trusts me, where if he asks me to do something, he believes it’s going to happen. I feel empowered in a way that I think a lot of vice presidents haven’t been.” If taxes are cut, the Kennedy and Epstein files are released, and other promises are kept—will you stand with JD Vance in 2028?

Harris often gets teased about the way she talks, especially when she says things that seem pointless or hard to understand. In September 2024, she said something that really got people talking. She told everyone, “I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community.” It’s saying the same thing twice, and it’s a line that keeps coming back to haunt her on social media from people on the right.

But some on her side say that all the fuss about what she says is way over the top and unfair. They think she’s being picked on more than other vice presidents because she’s a woman.

Then there’s JD Vance, who’s been in hot water, too, for some things he’s said. His comments have upset a lot of people, with many calling him out for just throwing mud without any good reason. “This is nothing more than a desperate attempt to smear a former vice president with misogynistic tropes,” tweeted Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar. Vance, though, isn’t letting it get to him too much.

Looks like things are getting nasty in the 2026 midterm elections, with people attacking each other’s personal lives and characters more than ever before.