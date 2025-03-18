Kamala Harris Drinking Rumors Swirl After Trump’s Victory—Democrats Furious Over Her Disappearance!

Kamala Harris is laying low after her unexpected election loss, and people seem unhappy! The Democratic candidate lost to Donald Trump due to blunders in her public campaign. She has recently been in the limelight for her personal life than her future political plans.

During the campaign, Harris failed to present a clear vision for her leadership and address key concerns like immigration and economic challenges. She also struggled to win over key voting groups, such as Latino, Black, and younger voters, and even lost support among women, who had backed former president Joe Biden in 2020.

However, besides the tragic loss, RadarOnline reveals that sources have described her as “MIA” and lacking leadership in keeping a check on the opposition and being present in the limelight after spending so much money on her campaign. What’s more shocking is that some insiders have allegedly claimed she has a progressing drinking problem.

People claim that Kamala was drunk before delivering her Thanksgiving speech, appeared bleary-eyed, and slurred her words during the odd speech. Moreover, Dr. Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist who has worked with substance abuse recovery, claimed that maybe she was under the influence.

Amidst all this recent chaos, Kamala’s husband, Doug Emhoff, has publicly insisted that she is still a key figure in the party with whom she made headlines and sparked alleged separation talks. But, hopefully, that isn’t true. Meanwhile, In February 2025, Harris signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to pursue speaking and publishing opportunities, and she also attended Broadway shows like Gypsy and A Wonderful World.

Yet, these small PR stunts have not been affected to boost her image besides occasionally posting on important U.S. landmark days. Consequently, as per the BBC, the former Vice President reportedly wished to remain involved in public life.

During a student event in December, fight against things that need a voice and matter to improve the world. She might consider running for California governor in 2026 when Gavin Newsom steps down or contest another run for the White House presidency in 2028.

Even though Democrat candidates like Hillary Clinton and John Kerry have decided not to run for another term in the presidency and settled as strong opposition, reports say there’s a strong chance for Kamala Harris to run for another term. Some close to Harris have defended her, saying that she is taking time to plan her next move without rushing to the media.

In addition, Kamala has come a long way in her political journey, as per The Guardian. The media perceived her as a sensible candidate with a tough-on-crime record. Her former background as a prosecutor and her potential to appeal to younger and minority voters give her an advantage over her opposite candidate, Donald Trump.

Alas, despite having access to Joe Biden’s $240 million campaign and raising more money in one day than any other candidate in U.S. history after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and was nominated, she could not secure victory.

But, as they say, there’s always a ray of sunshine after every rain; we are sure Kamala is planning her next political goal and will return with a bang! What do you think? Let us know!