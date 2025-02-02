The massive defeat in the 2024 presidential elections hasn’t been the only concern in Kamala Harris’s life lately. The latest reports suggest trouble brewing in her marital life with Doug Emhoff with whom she tied the nuptial knot nearly a decade ago.

Harris and Emhoff attended Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on January 20 and were seen greeting the newly elected Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. Before this, on January 9, they attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral as well. However, an insider report suggests that the reality is quite different from what meets the eye.

Daily Mail reports an ongoing blame game following the Democratic Party’s defeat at the elections and somehow Emhoff is at the receiving end of it. The portal quoted its source as: “There’s plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share.”

The unnamed source said, “Doug did Kamala no favors during the election” while further adding, “Frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child’s nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his ‘I am woman’ crusade.”

This comes after Emhoff’s controversies came to light last summer. Daily Mail reported that he had an affair with his daughter’s nanny, Najen Naylor, while still being married to his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff.

It is alleged that this extra-marital affair resulted in a pregnancy, subsequent miscarriage, and even led to Emhoff’s divorce with his wife. Emhoff then paid Naylor a whopping $80,000 and made her sign an NDA.

While Harris was trying to brush aside the bad PR that came with this news, another bombshell revelation about Emhoff seemed like a major blow to their relationship and public image.

In October, a former girlfriend of Emhoff accused him of violently attacking her at the star-studded Cannes Film Festival held in France in 2012. The unnamed woman, who works as an attorney in New York recalled that Emhoff slapped her in the face for allegedly flirting with another man, as per the Daily Mail report. Her claims were supported by three of her friends.

While Emhoff admitted having an extra marital affair during his first marriage, he denied accusations of slapping his former girlfriend.

Emhoff has also been accused of misogyny by his former colleagues at a Los Angeles law firm where he worked for a decade till 2017.

While Emhoff was being dragged in one controversy after another, Harris chose to maintain a distance and never addressed any of it. However, it has certainly dented her reputation. It is now upto her whether she would drag Emhoff’s controversial image with her crumbling political career, or make a fresh start.

For now, Harris will possibly head to California to run for governor and might try for president in the 2028 elections. Meanwhile, Doug Emhoff, who left his job to support Harris’s political career is reported to have taken up a job with a New York law firm, as per Nicki Swift. Moving to different cities might give them a perfect reason to call off their relationship.