Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Reportedly Slapped His Ex For Flirting With Another Man

Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff has been accused of being violent against his ex. The Democratic nominee's claims of advocating against domestic violence and jailing the abusers have resurfaced amid her husband's questionable behavior with his ex where he "forcefully slapped" her "so hard she spun around" in a vicious attack, according to the Daily Mail.

The victim is referred to by the pseudonym 'Jane' as one of her friends recalled that immediately after the assault, Emhoff's ex called him while sobbing inconsolably in the cab. Apparently, the victim is a successful New York attorney who was dating Emhoff for three months. Meanwhile, a second friend of hers echoed the same claiming Jane also told her about the alleged attack.

A third pal recounted that Jane first informed her about dating Emhoff in 2014 and recounted the alleged abuse in 2018 the same time when Harris was in the news for fighting against Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh over sexual assault allegations. Though the friends requested to keep their identities private for fear of being retaliated, they claimed to have photos of the two from 2012, documents, and communication proofs to back their claims.

Ahead of the 2024 elections in November, these reports could hurt his now-wife Harris' presidential campaign. This new allegation is followed by a previous story where Emhoff was rumored to have cheated on his first wife and film producer Kerstin Emhoff. After the news broke in the media, the Second Gentleman of the United States acknowledged his affair while still being married.

"During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," Emhoff admitted to CNN in a statement. The report also alleged that he also impregnated the woman he was dating but she "did not keep the child."

Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me & I am really proud of the warm & supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, & I have built together. https://t.co/PnTkj2fRAF — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 3, 2024

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Kerstin defended her relationship with Emhoff saying their marriage succumbed to a lot of problems other than the affair and hailed him for being a great father to their kids. "Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, [and] continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together."

While his first marriage ended in 2009, he re-married Harris in 2014 when he was working as an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles and the VP was the California general. In the wake of the Democratic nominee's presidential run, he has emerged as one of the key advisors to Harris and often gushes over his wife in the media.

.@KamalaHarris rises to the occasion whenever, however she's needed. That’s who Kamala is. She stepped up for our family, and I know that she will do the same for our country. pic.twitter.com/IGlgMEOZTE — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 21, 2024

Days after Harris entered the presidential race, Emhoff addressed her supporters, "She's stepped up and she's going to lead us into the future. So I could not be more proud of her."