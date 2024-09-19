Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife Kerstin Defends Kamala Harris Against Sexist Criticisms of Childlessness

Since stepping into politics, Kamala Harris has faced intense hate, trolling, sexist jabs, and racial slurs. As she runs for the presidency, the criticism towards her has grown even more, with several people also focusing on her being "childless." A few days ago, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized Harris’ personal life as she said that Harris “doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.” However, Kerstin Emhoff, ex-wife of Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, has defended her and bashed the critics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Dietsch

Kerstin shared a video on her X account (formerly Twitter) that featured Sanders speaking at a Donald Trump rally in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday, according to Newsweek. Sanders said, "You can walk into a room like this where people cheer when you step onto the stage and you might think for a second that you’re kind of special. Then you go home, and your kids remind you very quickly you’re actually not that big of a deal." According to ABC News, she added, "So my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble." Kerstin responded to this controversial statement.

Cole and Ella keep us inspired to make the world a better place. I do it through storytelling. Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, ALL families. That keeps you pretty humble. https://t.co/mFL4932bXp — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) September 18, 2024

She said, "Cole and Ella keep us inspired to make the world a better place. I do it through storytelling. Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, ALL families. That keeps you pretty humble." While Harris doesn't have any biological children, she is a proud stepmother to Doug's two kids, Ella and Cole, from his previous marriage. Earlier in July, Kerstin said, "For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it."

After 33 years of unwavering friendship and two amazing kids, I’m incredibly proud of this man and our blended family. This week has exceeded all my expectations. I’m excited to spend the next 74 days working hard to help Doug and Kamala win this November! 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgTlZElvTa — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) August 23, 2024

Later in August, she also posted a supportive post for Doug and Harris on her X account. She said, "After 33 years of unwavering friendship and two amazing kids, I’m incredibly proud of this man and our blended family. This week has exceeded all my expectations. I’m excited to spend the next 74 days working hard to help Doug and Kamala win this November!" Ella also defended Harris earlier in an instagram post. She wrote, "How can you be 'childless' when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?" Meanwhile, it’s not just Sanders who targeted Harris' personal life, Will Chamberlain, who identifies as Senior Counsel for a pair of conservative initiatives, also caught the internet’s attention after making some controversial claims.

Really simple, underdiscussed reason why Kamala Harris shouldn’t be President



No children — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 21, 2024

In his X post, he wrote, "Really simple, under-discussed reason why Kamala Harris shouldn’t be President. No children." He added, "And no, becoming a step-parent to older teenagers doesn’t count. The concerns of parents and families will always be abstract to her." On the other hand, Sanders has faced backlash for a significant policy decision affecting children. According to HuffPost, she signed a law last year that removed several child labor protections in Arkansas, including the requirement for employers to get work permits for kids under 16.