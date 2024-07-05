When the Self-Made Billionaire Kylie Jenner Faced Backlash for Setting up a GoFundMe Page

There has been some discussion amongst fans recently over whether or not it is appropriate for Hollywood actors to create GoFundMe sites for their pals when they can afford to contribute the whole amount themselves. The three celebrities at the heart of the storm are Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, and Bella Hadid.

In 2021, the star of The Kardashians received backlash for sharing a GoFundMe for a cosmetics artist with her millions of fans. Fox also just publicized a campaign for her friend's ailing father, while Hadid launched a fundraiser for her carer after the release of updated images documenting her recovery from Lyme illness.

Thanks to her cosmetics empire, Jenner is worth $750 million, Fox is worth $8 million, and Hadid is worth $25 million. However, the public is "conflicted" by the billionaires' altruism. Instead of asking their supporters for money, many people think they should simply aid their pals out of their own pockets. Some, though, believe their pals just don't like taking charity. Herein lies the crux of the matter with these celebrities' GoFundMe drives.

Jenner solicited fan contributions in March 2021 to help pay makeup artist Samuel Rauda's medical expenses. The latter "underwent major surgery on Sunday, 3/14/21" after a vehicle accident, as stated on the family's GoFundMe page. The reality star prayed for the makeup artist, "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel," on her Instagram stories. She added, "Everyone takes a moment to say a prayer for Sam, who got into an accident this past weekend, and swipe up to visit his family's GoFundMe page."

The demand infuriated the fans. One user wrote, "Kylie Jenner really asked us for money like we made the Forbes list." Jenner responded by calling out the "false narrative that I've asked fans for money." She said that Rauda "isn't my makeup artist and unfortunately we don't have a personal relationship anymore," but that she published the family's GoFundMe page "on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate."

Fox posted a link to her friend's GoFundMe in July of 2023. She captioned the screenshot, "My friend's dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. if you guys can help please do." A Reddit user wrote, "This is like when Kylie started that GoFundMe for her makeup artist or something I can't remember. Kylie...... you are a whole a** billionaire YOU CAN PAY FOR IT like please don't ask us plebians for money I still haven't even gotten Spotify premium......" Despite claims that Fox doesn't have "Kylie money," one observer pointed out that she and Machine Gun Kelly, her rapper fiance, spent thousands on manicures for a friend who was struggling to make ends meet.

A month after Fox's fundraising appeal, Hadid posted photos from her health retreat on Instagram, documenting her road to recovery. The model, who has Lyme illness, shared a photo of her caretaker with the caption, "This is my sister, Angel, mentor, @tracypiperhealth. She has helped me so much on my journey and I hope anyone who reads this finds her so she can do the same for you." "Conflicted" Redditors were critical of Hadid's request for fan money, but they were "more concerned about the quackery this 'wellness refuge' (and Bella) is peddling."

